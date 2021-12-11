Joseph Wooten To Bring Young In A Million To His Funky Birthday/Christmas Jam In Nashville This Sunday - Noise11.com

Nashville bass player Joseph Wooten turns 60 this weekend and is celebrating with a special event with friends at the Analog Room of the Hutton Hotel in Nashville Sunday (12 December). Some of those friends are Nashville’s Young in a Million.

Young in a Million is brothers Kody and Alex Christopher. “We wanna just set the tone for Joseph. Its going to be an awesome show,” Kody Christopher said.

His brother Alex added, “Nashville is one of our favorite places to play. Its our hometown. We are just stoked and honored to be able to be a part of it”.

Young in a Million have shared a stage with Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Maroon 5.

It is a big night for the Steve Miller Band bass player Joseph Wooten as he combines his birthday with his annual hometown Christmas event. “It’s going to be Joseph Wooten & the Hands of Soul, featuring all four of the Wooten Brothers,” Joseph also announced on his socials. His brother, Grammy Award winning musician Victor Wooten (Bela Fleck & The Flecktones) will be there to celebrate his brother’s milestone birthday.

The Joseph Wooten Birthday/Christmas concert is this weekend, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Analog, 1808 West End Ave, Nashville. Get tickets here

