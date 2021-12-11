 Joseph Wooten To Bring Young In A Million To His Funky Birthday/Christmas Jam In Nashville This Sunday - Noise11.com
Joseph Wooten

Joseph Wooten

Joseph Wooten To Bring Young In A Million To His Funky Birthday/Christmas Jam In Nashville This Sunday

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2021

in News

Nashville bass player Joseph Wooten turns 60 this weekend and is celebrating with a special event with friends at the Analog Room of the Hutton Hotel in Nashville Sunday (12 December). Some of those friends are Nashville’s Young in a Million.

Young in a Million is brothers Kody and Alex Christopher. “We wanna just set the tone for Joseph. Its going to be an awesome show,” Kody Christopher said.

His brother Alex added, “Nashville is one of our favorite places to play. Its our hometown. We are just stoked and honored to be able to be a part of it”.

Young in a Million have shared a stage with Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and Maroon 5.

It is a big night for the Steve Miller Band bass player Joseph Wooten as he combines his birthday with his annual hometown Christmas event. “It’s going to be Joseph Wooten & the Hands of Soul, featuring all four of the Wooten Brothers,” Joseph also announced on his socials. His brother, Grammy Award winning musician Victor Wooten (Bela Fleck & The Flecktones) will be there to celebrate his brother’s milestone birthday.

The Joseph Wooten Birthday/Christmas concert is this weekend, Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Analog, 1808 West End Ave, Nashville. Get tickets here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stereophonics photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Stereophonics Postpone Shows Due To Covid

Stereophonics have postponed their homecoming shows due to COVID.

2 days ago
Sly and Robbie
Robbie Shakespeare of Sly & Robbie Fame Dead At 68

Bass player and producer Robbie Shakespeare has died at the age of 68 following kidney surgery in Florida.

3 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates

Archie Roach has rescheduled the 14 dates in NSW postponed due to the pandemic.

4 days ago
Daniel Johns FutureNever
Daniel Johns Drops News of New Album FutureNever For 2022

Daniel Johns has dropped news of his second solo album ‘FutureNever’ for 2022.

4 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
New Mick Thomas Dates

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission was another band forced to postpone dates during Covid.

4 days ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Didn’t Mean To Announce His Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus announced his cancer diagnosis on social media by accident.

7 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Turns 40

Britney Spears felt "so blessed and grateful" while celebrating her 40th birthday on Thursday.

December 3, 2021