Josh Gad Puts Aerosmith Back In Waynes World - Noise11.com

Josh gad has gathered up Wayne’s World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey and reunited them with Wayne’s World II stars Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith for Season 2 Episode 1 of his Reunited Apart series.

The episode also includes Rob Lowe and Tia Carrere and a stack of other actors who appeared in the original movie.

Hang in because Alice Cooper is also worthy of being there as is Ione Skye, the daughter of rock legend Donovan and the now wife of Australian singer songwriter Ben Lee.

‘Wayne’s World’ started as a sketch on Saturday Night Live. The first episode features Leslie Nielsen. Ed O’Neill, who was in the movie, appeared in a SNL sketch on 13 January 1990.

Before the movie the sketch would feature guests Mary Tyler Moore, Bruce Willis, Candice Bergen and Sting. Aerosmith also first featured in a SNL Wayne’s World sketch. Tom hanks played Aerosmith roadie Barry.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey made two Wayne’s World movies ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992) and ‘Wayne’s World 2’ in 1993.

Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series has put together the casts of Ghostbusters, Ferris Buller’s Day Off, Splash, Back To The Future and The Goonies.

