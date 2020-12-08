 Josh Gad Puts Aerosmith Back In Waynes World - Noise11.com
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Josh Gad Puts Aerosmith Back In Waynes World

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2020

in News

Josh gad has gathered up Wayne’s World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey and reunited them with Wayne’s World II stars Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith for Season 2 Episode 1 of his Reunited Apart series.

The episode also includes Rob Lowe and Tia Carrere and a stack of other actors who appeared in the original movie.

Hang in because Alice Cooper is also worthy of being there as is Ione Skye, the daughter of rock legend Donovan and the now wife of Australian singer songwriter Ben Lee. 

‘Wayne’s World’ started as a sketch on Saturday Night Live. The first episode features Leslie Nielsen. Ed O’Neill, who was in the movie, appeared in a SNL sketch on 13 January 1990.

Before the movie the sketch would feature guests Mary Tyler Moore, Bruce Willis, Candice Bergen and Sting. Aerosmith also first featured in a SNL Wayne’s World sketch. Tom hanks played Aerosmith roadie Barry.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey made two Wayne’s World movies ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992) and ‘Wayne’s World 2’ in 1993.

Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series has put together the casts of Ghostbusters, Ferris Buller’s Day Off, Splash, Back To The Future and The Goonies.

David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Is Selling His Catalogue Too

After the news that Bob Dylan has sold his entire publishing catalogue to Universal Music Publishing now David Crosby has announced he is in the process of doing the same.

3 hours ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells Out To Universal Music

And just when you thought 2020 couldn’t throw up any more surprises Bob Dylan has become a complete sell-out. Dylan has sold the publishing rights to his songwriting catalogue in a deal said to be worth around $300 million to Universal Music.

8 hours ago
Max Merritt Tribute Planned For Final Episode of The Sound

Sunday’s episode of The Sound will pay tribute to the late Max Merritt.

4 days ago
Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Watch Leo Sayer Recite His Poem For The Roadies

Leo Sayer has poked his head in front of a camera to recite a poem to honour the roadies, the backbone of the live music industry.

4 days ago
Black Sabbath To Release Expanded Vol. 4 Box Set

Black Sabbath will have a massive 4CD or 5LP edition of ‘Black Sabbath Vol. 4’ to be released in February.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Has A New Lyric Video for ‘Run Rudolph Run’

Keith Richards’ Christmas song ‘Run Rudolph Run’ has a new Christmas video.

December 1, 2020
Jimmy and Jane Barnes
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Release ‘Silent Night’ For Children’s Charities

Jimmy and Jane Barnes’ performance of ‘Silent Night’ on Q&A last night is now available for streaming with proceeds going to children’s charities.

December 1, 2020