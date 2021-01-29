Josh Pyke Partnership Grants Program Returns For Seventh Year - Noise11.com

Josh Pyke is bringing back his music industry grants program the JP Partnership for a seventh year.

$7500 will be awarded to one Australian musician. The winning artist will also be mentored by Josh Pyke, Gregg Donovan of Wonderlick Entertainment and Stephen Wade of Select Music.

“I’m really excited to announce the JP Partnership will be going ahead in ‘21 as usual. 2020 was devastating to the arts, and this year will inevitably throw some curveballs our way, but with the help of APRA AMCOS I’ll be giving an emerging artist a leg up,” said Josh Pyke. “I feel like it’s more important than ever to do what we can in the arts community to support each other in what we hope is a period of recovery for our sector. I’m looking forward to hearing some new music!”

Previous winners of the JP Partnership include Gordi, Alex Lahey and Angie McMahon.

“This prize had a huge effect on my year because it meant I could pursue the professional goals I’d set for myself,” said Angie McMahon. “The vote of confidence from Josh Pyke and APRA helped people believe in my music, which is very powerful, and I’ve been busy pursuing opportunities since receiving the prize. It felt like I’d been passed the relay baton, and then I was off and running.”

Entries open on at 9AM AEDT January 29, 2021 and will close at 5PM AEDT on 26 March, 2021. The winner will be announced 4 June, 2021.

Sign up here https://www.joshpyke.com/jp-partnership/

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments