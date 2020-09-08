Josh Pyke Scores Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row

Josh Pyke’s ‘Rome debuted at no 8 in Australia this week making it its sixth Top 10 album in a row.

Josh’s debut ‘Memories & Dust’ reach no 4 in 2007. Subsequent albums reached no 3, no 4, no 7, no 2 and now no 8.

While Josh doesn’t consider himself a singles artist, chart success still matters to him.

“I 100% do. I am not going to lie. It’s a personal goal,” Josh tells Noise11.com. “I also acknowledge we are in Covid and people’s attention spans are not directed towards their favourite artist that they have followed over the years. My expectations are realistic. It would be a real accomplishment for me but its not the be all and end all. For me its more about that I’m more focused on getting out again and performing live and that’s not possible at the moment. It is difficult to be focused on something you have zero control over.”

For Josh its all about the album. He lets others pick the singles. “I definitely think of myself as an album artist,” he says. “Many years ago I sat down with my manager and said I’m not going to write singles, I will write songs. If I can get 15 to 20 songs that we can pair down to an album and they can identify a couple of those songs that can be considered singles that’s great. But I have never wrote with that agenda and I have always stuck with it”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Josh Pyke.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments