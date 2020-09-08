 Josh Pyke Scores Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row - Noise11.com
Josh Pyke

Josh Pyke

Josh Pyke Scores Sixth Top 10 Album In A Row

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2020

in News

Josh Pyke’s ‘Rome debuted at no 8 in Australia this week making it its sixth Top 10 album in a row.

Josh’s debut ‘Memories & Dust’ reach no 4 in 2007. Subsequent albums reached no 3, no 4, no 7, no 2 and now no 8.

While Josh doesn’t consider himself a singles artist, chart success still matters to him.

“I 100% do. I am not going to lie. It’s a personal goal,” Josh tells Noise11.com. “I also acknowledge we are in Covid and people’s attention spans are not directed towards their favourite artist that they have followed over the years. My expectations are realistic. It would be a real accomplishment for me but its not the be all and end all. For me its more about that I’m more focused on getting out again and performing live and that’s not possible at the moment. It is difficult to be focused on something you have zero control over.”

For Josh its all about the album. He lets others pick the singles. “I definitely think of myself as an album artist,” he says. “Many years ago I sat down with my manager and said I’m not going to write singles, I will write songs. If I can get 15 to 20 songs that we can pair down to an album and they can identify a couple of those songs that can be considered singles that’s great. But I have never wrote with that agenda and I have always stuck with it”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Josh Pyke.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Donates $70000 To Struggling Australians

Sia is donating $70,000 to Australians experiencing hardship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

15 hours ago
Amber Lawrence
Amber Lawrence Live DVD Debuts At No 2 (Damn You Metallica)

Amber Lawrence has had a number two debut with her ‘Amber Lawrence Live’ DVD. Picking the same week as Metallica to release a DVD didn’t work in her favour.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Donated $1m To Black Owned Businesses

Beyonce celebrated her 39th birthday on Friday by handing out $1 million (£754,000) to struggling Black-owned businesses.

1 day ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Dips $6m Into His Piggy Bank For Election Run

Kanye West is $6m down from his ridiculous election run.

2 days ago
St. Vincent
St Vincent Thinks Song Meanings Should Be Left To Interpretation

St. Vincent doesn't like to know what an artist is thinking when they write a song.

5 days ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding On Glastonbury

Ellie Goulding has responded to widespread criticism of festival lineups not featuring enough female acts in prominent spots, and she insisted while she'll be at the top of the bill "in the future", she doesn't expect it to come at the Worthy Farm event in 2021.

5 days ago
Jamie Cullum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jamie Cullum Wins Ivor Novello Award

Jamie Cullum feels "proud" to have won an Ivor Novello award for an Amy Winehouse-inspired song.

5 days ago