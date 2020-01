Pop juggernaut Justin Bieber will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries showing his struggles with fame and fortune.

The series will be titled Seasons. It covers the last few years of Bieber’s life and shows the lead up to the singer recording his first album since 2015’s Purpose. It covers his marriage to Hailey Baldwin, struggled with mental health and his difficulty going out on the road.

You can watch the series on YouTube from January 27.

Justin Bieber: Seasons Trailer

