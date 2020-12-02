 Justin Townes Earle Died From Drug Overdose - Noise11.com
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman

Justin Townes Earle Died From Drug Overdose

by Music-News.com on December 2, 2020

in News

Steve Earle’s singer/songwriter son, Justin Townes Earle, died of an accidental drug overdose, a medical examiner has concluded.

Earle, who had a long history of addiction, passed away in August, and now experts have confirmed drugs played a major role in his death.

“Next to alcohol and cocaine, the autopsy report revealed traces of fentanyl, indicating that that usage of fentanyl-laced cocaine resulted in an overdose,” a statement read on the deceased singer’s Instagram account. 

“Even though Justin was very outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the dangers of the ‘legal’ drugs fed by the pharmaceutical companies, he became the victim of a deadly dose of fentanyl,” it went on.

Explaining: “Illicit drugs laced with fentanyl are causing an enormous rise in overdoses, turning cocaine usage into an even deadlier habit. It only takes a few salt-sized granules of fentanyl to cause an overdose,” the statement added: “in most cases, it happens so fast that intervention likely could not reverse it”.

“Addiction is a disease, and there are many avenues and treatments to become and stay free from alcohol and drug usage,” the statement ended.

It urged: “If you or a loved one are struggling with substance addiction, please know that you’re not alone and reach out for help. Don’t lose hope.”

Earle’s body was discovered in his Nashville, Tennessee apartment by local police responding to a welfare check requested by a friend of the singer on 23 August.

http://www.music-news.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Harry Shearer and Judith Owen
Judith Owen and Harry Shearer To gather Their Famous Friends For A Very Special Christmas Webcast

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer have gathered up their famous friends for the annual  ‘Christmas Without Tears’ fundraiser on 11 December 2020.

4 seconds ago
Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Wants To Screw Her One More Time

Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is reportedly requesting $436,000 (£320,700) a month in spousal and child support.

13 hours ago
Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’

Puscifier, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, have just dropped a new video for the song ‘Fake Affront’.

November 25, 2020
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Release Folklore Doco

Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

November 25, 2020
Courtney Barnett band
Courtney Barnett To Stream Concert From Melbourne In Cinemas Globally

Courtney Barnett will perform from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne for a global event that will stream live to cinemas all over the world on 17 December.

November 24, 2020
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Accused Of Ripping Off Beyonce

Jennifer Lopez's performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night has drawn comparisons to Beyonce's at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

November 24, 2020
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
What Is Noel Gallagher Doing This Week To Stay In The News?

Noel Gallagher's bandmate Charlotte Marionneau says the former Oasis guitarist "just wants to have a nice time", after years of feuding with his estranged sibling Liam.

November 24, 2020