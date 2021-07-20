 Kansas Singer Robby Steinhardt Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com
Robby Steinhardt of Kansas

Robby Steinhardt of Kansas

Kansas Singer Robby Steinhardt Dies At Age 71

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2021

in News

Robby Steinhardt, the co-singer and violinist for Kansas, has died at age 71 from complications of acute pancreatitis.

Steinhardt shared vocals for Kansas with Steve Walsh. He was an original member of Kansas in 1973 and was with the band through to 1982 and again from 1997 to 2006.

Robby co-wrote their hit song ‘Point of No Return’.

In 2018 Steinhardt featured on Jon Anderson of Yes’ album ‘1000 Hands: Chapter One’.

Kansas ‘Dust In The Wind’ was name-checked in a Bill and Ted movie.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ross Wilson Mondo Rock, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Expands Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson has expanded his Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour with more shows in Victoria and Queensland added to the dates.

2 hours ago
BB King Photo by Damien Loverso
B.B. King’s First Guitar Goes To Auction

B.B. King’s first guitar, the guitar B.B. King learned to play guitar on, is going to auction.

1 day ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Performs Streaming Show Out Of Santa Monica

Bob Dylan has returned to live performance for fans globally via streaming with his first show since 2019.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Faces May Have New Music

The Faces are recording new music. The band split in 1975 and have reunited several times in the years since, though without the full surviving members of the original line-up until Sir Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones performed a charity show in 2015, a private gig in 2019 and a brief appearance at the 2020 Brit Awards.

1 day ago
Elvis Costello and longtime collaborator, 18-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® award-winning producer, Sebastian Krys, have brought together a stunning international cast of some of the biggest Latin rock and pop artists from around the globe to interpret Elvis Costello and The Attractions’ album, "This Year’s Model," entirely in Spanish. The inspired Spanish-language adaptations are set to the band’s classic studio performances, culled from the original master recordings, newly mixed by Krys.
Elvis Costello Remodels ‘This Year’s Model’ In Spanish

Elvis Costello’s latest project is a completely Spanish edition of his 1978 classic ‘This Year’s Model’.

2 days ago
Elton John Steinway piano
Elton John Steinway Piano Sells For $915000

The Steinway piano Elton John used during his Dodger Stadium and Live Aid shows has sold at auction for $US915,000 ($AUD1,236,000).

2 days ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Sex Pistols Sue John Lydon

John Lydon is facing legal action from his former Sex Pistols bandmates after refusing to license the group's music for Danny Boyle's upcoming biopic series.

4 days ago