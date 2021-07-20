Kansas Singer Robby Steinhardt Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com

Robby Steinhardt, the co-singer and violinist for Kansas, has died at age 71 from complications of acute pancreatitis.
Steinhardt shared vocals for Kansas with Steve Walsh. He was an original member of Kansas in 1973 and was with the band through to 1982 and again from 1997 to 2006.
Robby co-wrote their hit song ‘Point of No Return’.
In 2018 Steinhardt featured on Jon Anderson of Yes’ album ‘1000 Hands: Chapter One’.
Kansas ‘Dust In The Wind’ was name-checked in a Bill and Ted movie.
