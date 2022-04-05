 Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella - Noise11.com
Kanye West has reportedly cancelled his upcoming gigs at Coachella.

The rapper had been due to headline the music festival in Indio, California on 17 and 24 April.

However, insiders have now told TMZ that Kanye has “decided to pull the plug” on his performances.

Representatives West have not yet commented on the report.

While it remains unknown why Kanye may have decided to pull out of the event, he has had a turbulent couple of months in his personal life, and hit headlines after posting a series of social media rants about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, as well as taking aim at Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah.

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the other two big nights at Coachella.

