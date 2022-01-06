Kanye West Rumoured For Coachella - Noise11.com

Kanye West has reportedly been tapped to headline the Sunday night at Coachella 2022.

Sources have told Variety that the Stronger rapper will take to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April, the first time the event has been held since 2019. Billboard reports that he might also stage a second Sunday Service performance that day.

Billie Eilish will also reportedly headline the Friday or Saturday night, while EDM act Swedish House Mafia have signed up to perform, but it’s unclear if they will headline, reports Variety.

If confirmed, Eilish would become the youngest artist to headline Coachella, where she had a breakout performance in 2019. West previously headlined the music extravaganza in 2011.

The festival, organised by Goldenvoice, has changed its line-up several times recently. The acts that were due to headline the cancelled 2020 edition – Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine – are no longer topping the bill for 2022.

Rage Against the Machine recently dropped out, Ocean moved his appearance to 2023 and Scott was removed as a headliner following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge as he performed at his festival.

Coachella, a two-weekend festival, is scheduled to take from 15-17 April and 22-24 April.

