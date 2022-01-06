 Kanye West Rumoured For Coachella - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Rumoured For Coachella

by Music-News.com on January 7, 2022

in News

Kanye West has reportedly been tapped to headline the Sunday night at Coachella 2022.

Sources have told Variety that the Stronger rapper will take to the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California in April, the first time the event has been held since 2019. Billboard reports that he might also stage a second Sunday Service performance that day.

Billie Eilish will also reportedly headline the Friday or Saturday night, while EDM act Swedish House Mafia have signed up to perform, but it’s unclear if they will headline, reports Variety.

If confirmed, Eilish would become the youngest artist to headline Coachella, where she had a breakout performance in 2019. West previously headlined the music extravaganza in 2011.

The festival, organised by Goldenvoice, has changed its line-up several times recently. The acts that were due to headline the cancelled 2020 edition – Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine – are no longer topping the bill for 2022.

Rage Against the Machine recently dropped out, Ocean moved his appearance to 2023 and Scott was removed as a headliner following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd surge as he performed at his festival.

Coachella, a two-weekend festival, is scheduled to take from 15-17 April and 22-24 April.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vika & Linda Delivered Three Albums In One Year, Twilight At Taronga Is Next

Vika & Linda Bull had their most productive period ever recording during Covid. The stay at home rules gave the sisters the chance to deliver three albums and in that achieved their first number one and two number twos.

2 days ago
Kanye West
Kanye West Working On Donda Sequel

Kanye West has begun working on a sequel to his 2021 album Donda.

3 days ago
Even
Even Postpone Adelaide Album Launch

Even have postponed the launch of the ‘Reverse Light Years’ album for Adelaide this Saturday but the Sydney date on Friday (January 7) is still on.

4 days ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Used Lockdowns To “Rest Her Voice”

Mariah Carey found the Covid-19 lockdown to be a blessing in disguise as she was able to rest her voice properly for the first time in years.

5 days ago
Vampire Weekend - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Vampire Weekend Close To Next Album

Vampire Weekend are "close" to having an "album's worth of songs".

6 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Kicks Off Her Vegas Residency

Katy Perry’s ‘Katy Perry: Play’ has kicked off in Las Vegas.

December 31, 2021
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears IS In No Rush To Return To The Music Industry

Britney Spears has revealed the reasons why she doesn't want to return to the music industry.

December 29, 2021