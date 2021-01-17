 Kanye West Sues An Intern - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Sues An Intern

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2021

in News

Kanye West and his executives at fashion brand Yeezy are taking legal action against an intern who reportedly violated their non-disclosure agreement by posting confidential images on Instagram.

Ryan Inwards took on a non-paying assignment for the rapper’s clothing and shoe label after allegedly signing a contract which warned of a $500,000 (£366,000) penalty should he be caught sharing pictures on social media without permission.

And on Friday, legal representatives for West accused him of doing precisely that, filing suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court to collect the sum named in their liquidated damages provision as a penalty for the infraction.

The papers reference images Inwards is accused of uploading on Instagram and suggest he has still not removed them, even though they claim to have sent multiple cease and desist letters asking him to wipe them from his page.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, an Instagram account in Ryan’s name currently has no Yeezy-related images at all attached to it.

The lawyers are also demanding an additional, unnamed sum in punitive damages, suggesting the man was acting maliciously, and have asked that an injunction be granted, forcing Inwards to hand over the photos and barring him from sharing them again in the future.

It’s unclear what the pictures in question featured.

Related Posts

Pitbull: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pitbull Buys A NASCAR Team

Pitbull celebrated turning 40 by becoming the new co-owner of a NASCAR racing team.

9 hours ago
You Me At Six photo by Daniel Harris
You Me At Six Set To Release Seventh

You Me At Six have released their seventh album ‘Suckapunch’.

3 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Play For President Biden

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato will help to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States during a star-studded TV special.

3 days ago
Shakira
Shakira Sells Music Catalogue

Shakira has sold her music publishing catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs.

4 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Plots Birthday Shows In LA

Queen singer Adam Lambert is planning to celebrate his 39th birthday with a virtual gig at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

4 days ago
Demi Lovato. music news, noise11.com
Demi Lovato To Talk About Drug Overdose In New Doco

Demi Lovato is finally ready to lay bare her soul and reflect on the drug overdose which almost claimed her life in her candid new YouTube documentary series.

5 days ago
Azealia Banks, Future Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Azealia Banks Shocks Fans With Vile Pet Abuse Video

Azealia Banks has become a trending topic on Twitter after posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat.

6 days ago