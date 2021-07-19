 Kanye West To Release Donda Album On Friday - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West To Release Donda Album On Friday

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2021

in News

Kanye West will launch his long-awaited new album, Donda, with a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

West will play the album, named after his late mother, for fans on Thursday.

The album release will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Images of the cover art from the album were unveiled on Monday, just before tickets for the album listening party were released.

Kanye has made a name for himself by hosting elaborate album parties – a Madison Square Garden fashion show in New York City was used to debut The Life of Pablo in 2016 and he flew journalists and celebrities to his ranch in Wyoming for his Ye listening bash in 2018.

Donda marks West’s first album since the release of gospel hit Jesus Is Born in 2019. It also marks new music from the West since both his split from Kim Kardashian earlier this year and his failed bid for U.S. president in 2020. Kim filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage with the Jesus Walks hitmaker.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that West has produced Lil Nas X’s latest single, Industry Baby, which will be released on Friday.

