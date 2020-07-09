 Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes Cover Kev Carmody’s ‘Black Bess’ - Noise11.com
Cannot Buy My Soul Kev Carmody tribute

Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes Cover Kev Carmody’s ‘Black Bess’

by Paul Cashmere on July 9, 2020

in News

The Kev Carmody tribute album ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ has been expanded with new recordings by Courtney Barnett, Kasey Chambers & Jimmy Barnes, Mo’Ju & Birdz (produced by Trials), Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Archie Roach and Electric Fields.

The Chambers and Barnes track ‘Black Bess’ has also been released as a preview.

A second song ‘Rider In The Rain’ by Mo’Ju & Birdz has also been released. Kev Carmody said, “It’s great to hear the younger ones take it into their own genre, add their own words to them. That’s part of the oral tradition, pass it on.”

The original ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ was released in 2007. It featured Carmody songs by Bernard Fanning, John Butler Trio, Steve Kilbey, Clare Bowditch, Paul Kelly and The Waifs. The new edition will feature all of the original songs plus the six new tracks.

THE SONGS OF KEV CARMODY – ‘CANNOT BUY MY SOUL’ 2020 EDITION
TRACK LISTING

CD
DISC 1
Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes
Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz
Blue You – Alice Skye
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields
Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke
Just For You – Courtney Barnett
Black Bess – Kev Carmody
Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody
Blue You – Kev Carmody with Andy White and Liam O’Maonlai
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas
Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody
Just For You – Kev Carmody

DISC 2
I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly
Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler
Elly – Bernard Fanning
The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection
From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs
River Of Tears – The Drones
On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley
Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach
Moonstruck – Sara Storer
This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan
Darkside – Tex Perkins
Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch
Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd
Images of London – Steve Kilbey
Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins
Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

DISC 3
I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody
Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody
Elly – Kev Carmody
The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas
River Of Tears – Kev Carmody
On The Wire – Kev Carmody
Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody
Moonstruck – Kev Carmody
This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell
Darkside – Kev Carmody
Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody
Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody
Images of London – Kev Carmody
Droving Woman – Kev Carmody
Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody

DIGITAL
DISC 1
Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes
Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz
Blue You – Alice Skye
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields
Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke
Just For You – Courtney Barnett
I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly
Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler
Elly – Bernard Fanning
The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection
From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs
River Of Tears – The Drones
On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley
Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach
Moonstruck – Sara Storer
This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan
Darkside – Tex Perkins
Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch
Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd
Images of London – Steve Kilbey
Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins
Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

DISC 2
Black Bess – Kev Carmody
Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody
Blue You – Kev Carmody
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas
Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody
Just For You – Kev Carmody
I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody
Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody
Elly – Kev Carmody
The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody
River Of Tears – Kev Carmody
On The Wire – Kev Carmody
Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody
Moonstruck – Kev Carmody
This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell
Darkside – Kev Carmody
Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody
Images of London – Kev Carmody
Droving Woman – Kev Carmody
Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody

VINYL
DISC 1
SIDE A
Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes
Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz
Blue You – Alice Skye
From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields
Just For You – Courtney Barnett

SIDE B
Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke
I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly
Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler
Elly – Bernard Fanning
The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

DISC 2
SIDE C
River Of Tears – The Drones
On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley
Moonstruck – Sara Storer
This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan
Darkside – Tex Perkins

SIDE D
Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach
Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd
Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins
Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

‘CANNOT BUY MY SOUL – The Songs Of Kev Carmody, 2020’ on August 21.

