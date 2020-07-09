Kasey Chambers and Jimmy Barnes Cover Kev Carmody’s ‘Black Bess’

The Kev Carmody tribute album ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ has been expanded with new recordings by Courtney Barnett, Kasey Chambers & Jimmy Barnes, Mo’Ju & Birdz (produced by Trials), Kate Miller-Heidke, Alice Skye, Archie Roach and Electric Fields.

The Chambers and Barnes track ‘Black Bess’ has also been released as a preview.

A second song ‘Rider In The Rain’ by Mo’Ju & Birdz has also been released. Kev Carmody said, “It’s great to hear the younger ones take it into their own genre, add their own words to them. That’s part of the oral tradition, pass it on.”

The original ‘Cannot Buy My Soul’ was released in 2007. It featured Carmody songs by Bernard Fanning, John Butler Trio, Steve Kilbey, Clare Bowditch, Paul Kelly and The Waifs. The new edition will feature all of the original songs plus the six new tracks.

THE SONGS OF KEV CARMODY – ‘CANNOT BUY MY SOUL’ 2020 EDITION

TRACK LISTING

CD

DISC 1

Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes

Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz

Blue You – Alice Skye

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields

Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke

Just For You – Courtney Barnett

Black Bess – Kev Carmody

Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody

Blue You – Kev Carmody with Andy White and Liam O’Maonlai

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas

Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody

Just For You – Kev Carmody

DISC 2

I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly

Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler

Elly – Bernard Fanning

The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs

River Of Tears – The Drones

On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley

Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach

Moonstruck – Sara Storer

This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan

Darkside – Tex Perkins

Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch

Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd

Images of London – Steve Kilbey

Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins

Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

DISC 3

I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody

Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody

Elly – Kev Carmody

The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas

River Of Tears – Kev Carmody

On The Wire – Kev Carmody

Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody

Moonstruck – Kev Carmody

This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell

Darkside – Kev Carmody

Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody

Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody

Images of London – Kev Carmody

Droving Woman – Kev Carmody

Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody

DIGITAL

DISC 1

Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes

Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz

Blue You – Alice Skye

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields

Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke

Just For You – Courtney Barnett

I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly

Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler

Elly – Bernard Fanning

The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

From Little Things Big Things Grow – The Waifs

River Of Tears – The Drones

On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley

Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach

Moonstruck – Sara Storer

This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan

Darkside – Tex Perkins

Blood Red Rose – Clare Bowditch

Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd

Images of London – Steve Kilbey

Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins

Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

DISC 2

Black Bess – Kev Carmody

Rider In The Rain – Kev Carmody

Blue You – Kev Carmody

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Tiddas

Blood Red Rose – Kev Carmody

Just For You – Kev Carmody

I’ve Been Moved – Kev Carmody

Thou Shalt Not Steal – Kev Carmody

Elly – Kev Carmody

The Young Dancer Is Dead – Kev Carmody

River Of Tears – Kev Carmody

On The Wire – Kev Carmody

Cannot Buy My Soul – Kev Carmody

Moonstruck – Kev Carmody

This Land Is Mine – Kev Carmody with Paul Kelly and Kelton Pell

Darkside – Kev Carmody

Comrade Jesus Christ – Kev Carmody

Images of London – Kev Carmody

Droving Woman – Kev Carmody

Eulogy For A Black Person – Kev Carmody

VINYL

DISC 1

SIDE A

Black Bess – Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Barnes

Rider In The Rain 2020 – Mo’Ju, Trials, Birdz

Blue You – Alice Skye

From Little Things Big Things Grow – Electric Fields

Just For You – Courtney Barnett

SIDE B

Blood Red Rose – Kate Miller-Heidke

I’ve Been Moved – Dan Kelly

Thou Shalt Not Steal – John Butler

Elly – Bernard Fanning

The Young Dancer Is Dead – The Last Kinection

DISC 2

SIDE C

River Of Tears – The Drones

On The Wire – Troy Cassar-Daley

Moonstruck – Sara Storer

This Land Is Mine – Dan Sultan

Darkside – Tex Perkins

SIDE D

Cannot Buy My Soul – Archie Roach

Comrade Jesus Christ – The Herd

Droving Woman – Augie March, Paul Kelly and Missy Higgins

Eulogy For A Black Person – Pigram Brothers

‘CANNOT BUY MY SOUL – The Songs Of Kev Carmody, 2020’ on August 21.

