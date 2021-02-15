 Kate Ceberano Created Two Original Songs In Lockdown For Her ‘Sweet Inspiration’ Album - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Kate Ceberano Created Two Original Songs In Lockdown For Her ‘Sweet Inspiration’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2021

in News

In 2020 Australia, like the rest of the world, was thrown into lockdown because of the coronavirus, Kate Ceberano got creative. She wrote two original songs for her new album ‘Sweet Inspiration’.

Kate tells Noise11.com, “I wrote the two original pieces on this album during quarantine to purposely be like a bookend. The album is a collection of covers of artists that I’ve admired throughout my career. It is as eclectic as Paul Weller, McCartney and even Dolly Parton and Carole King and Peter Allen. Many stories. It seems so weirdly out of synch with the times to simply just make a covers album during Covid. So I wrote ‘Sweet Inspiration’ and I wrote ‘Hold On’ during that time. They have become really significant and tokens for me of the times”.

The previous time I caught up with Kate she was isolating in a quarantine hotel in Sydney after leaving her home in Melbourne for a new life in Sydney. “I was not in a good space,” Kate says. “When we were preparing for the Zoom and I was locked down I was thinking that I should make more of an effort but then I also thought that as artists one should present as you are responding to the world around you. Again I was losing my shit a little bit in that space. I had just come at a very significant time concerned about how we were going to move forward after Covid. I think you got me when I was down but that was okay. That’s art, that’s music”.

Kate says as a performer she has felt first hand how battered the music industry has been this past year. “You know when the chips are down you’ve got to work your way out and work your way through. We are all doing it together and it doesn’t feel like its anyone against us. Regardless of how it all turns out we will all be still doing it together. I feel like that has been the tone of live music at the moment”.

Kate Ceberano “Sweet Inspiration’ is out now through Sony Music.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ludacris Is Using Lockdown To Learn How To Cook

Ludacris is heading into the kitchen to pick up a few culinary skills for a new cooking special.

20 hours ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears’ Legal Battles Continue

Britney Spears' father has lost his bid to become her sole conservator.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has Re-Recorded ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift has finished re-recording Fearless as part of her ongoing effort to re-record her first six albums after the master recordings were sold by her former record label.

4 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Puts Her Clothing Label On Hold

Rihanna launched the luxury fashion line in 2019 with LVMH. However, after two years, they've made the joint decision to close down the clothing business to focus on the singer's lucrative Fenty Beauty cosmetics and Savage x Fenty lingerie lines.

4 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink and Daughter Willow Release a Song

Pink made her debut on TikTok with her nine-year-old daughter this week. Two days ago, with Willow was seen singing a snippet of the original song in a clip on Pink's official page on the video sharing platform, and it has since been played over four million times.

4 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Is Working On Her Own Documentary

Britney Spears has reportedly teamed up with a top female filmmaker to make her own documentary about her life.

5 days ago
Foals at Falls Festival 2013 photo by Zo Damage
Foals Are Planning Next Week

Foals returned with their first studio effort since 2015, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1' in 2019 - with' Part 2' put out in October that year - and frontman Yannis Philippakis has revealed he and his bandmates have started tinkering with ideas for new music, though he has no idea when a follow-up will be released.

5 days ago