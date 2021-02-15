Kate Ceberano Created Two Original Songs In Lockdown For Her ‘Sweet Inspiration’ Album - Noise11.com

In 2020 Australia, like the rest of the world, was thrown into lockdown because of the coronavirus, Kate Ceberano got creative. She wrote two original songs for her new album ‘Sweet Inspiration’.

Kate tells Noise11.com, “I wrote the two original pieces on this album during quarantine to purposely be like a bookend. The album is a collection of covers of artists that I’ve admired throughout my career. It is as eclectic as Paul Weller, McCartney and even Dolly Parton and Carole King and Peter Allen. Many stories. It seems so weirdly out of synch with the times to simply just make a covers album during Covid. So I wrote ‘Sweet Inspiration’ and I wrote ‘Hold On’ during that time. They have become really significant and tokens for me of the times”.

The previous time I caught up with Kate she was isolating in a quarantine hotel in Sydney after leaving her home in Melbourne for a new life in Sydney. “I was not in a good space,” Kate says. “When we were preparing for the Zoom and I was locked down I was thinking that I should make more of an effort but then I also thought that as artists one should present as you are responding to the world around you. Again I was losing my shit a little bit in that space. I had just come at a very significant time concerned about how we were going to move forward after Covid. I think you got me when I was down but that was okay. That’s art, that’s music”.

Kate says as a performer she has felt first hand how battered the music industry has been this past year. “You know when the chips are down you’ve got to work your way out and work your way through. We are all doing it together and it doesn’t feel like its anyone against us. Regardless of how it all turns out we will all be still doing it together. I feel like that has been the tone of live music at the moment”.

Kate Ceberano “Sweet Inspiration’ is out now through Sony Music.

