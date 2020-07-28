Katy Perry Passed On David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’

Katy Perry has recounted turning down vocals for David Guetta’s hit tune Titanium, as she felt Sia was best for the track.

Australian singer Sia enjoyed huge success with Titanium upon its release in 2011 and became a household name in the subsequent years with other songs including Chandelier and Cheap Thrills.

Speaking with Guetta at a recent press conference to promote the Tomorrowland virtual dance festival, Katy told the anecdote about how she was offered the song:

“So you sent me this song, right? And this is when you had Sia…she had demo’ed that record,” Katy recollected to Guetta.

Sia, one of the song’s co-writers, had recorded a temporary vocal for the track.

“I remember specifically listening to it on the plane, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this song is so good. Who is the person on the record? They should stay on the freakin’ record. This is a hit record; don’t put me on the record! Keep Sia on this record!’” Katy smiled.

The Roar star added that she ‘wrote David an email back’ which read, “You’re crazy. I don’t need to be on this record. Keep Sia on the record.”

“And there is Titanium,” she concluded.

Since then, the Katy and Sia have worked together themselves – collaborating on several tracks including the 2017 hit Chained to the Rhythm, from Katy’s album Witness.

