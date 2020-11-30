Keith Urban Announces Australian Tour 2021 - Noise11.com

Australia’s first stadium tour for 2021 has been announced with Keith Urban returning to stages in December.
TEG Live will tour Keith Urban around the country in indoor venues marking the reopening of arenas for live music for the first time. (Guns N Roses had been previously announced for outdoor venues in November 2021.)
Keith Urban released his 11th studio album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ in September but because of Covid has not yet been able to tour it. In a statement he said, “Releasing The Speed Of Now this year, and seeing it embraced so quickly and so passionately, was truly phenomenal. But this album is built to play LIVE, and waiting on that has been ‘teeth grinding’. I’m literally jonesing to get back on the road and do what we LOVE to do. CMON 2021!!!!!!!!!!!!!.”
KEITH URBAN
THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2021
Wednesday 1 December 2021: Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Friday 3 December 2021: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday 4 December 2021: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Monday 6 December 2021: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
Wednesday 8 December 2021: Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Friday 10 December 2021: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday 11 December 2021: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday 14 December 2021: RAC Arena, Perth