Keith Urban Announces Tracklisting for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’ - Noise11.com

Keith Urban has offered up the tracklisting for his next album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ due in September.
Songs for ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ are:
1. Out the Cage
2. One Too Many
3. Live With
4. Superman
5. Change Your Mind
6. Forever
7. Say Something
8. Soul Food
9. Ain’t It Like A Woman
10. With You
11. Tumbleweed
12. God Whispered Your Name
13. Polaroid
14. Better Than I Am
15. We Were
Another song has been released. ‘Change Your Mind’.
It is the second song after ‘God Whispered His Name’.
‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ is Keith Urban’s 11th solo album and first since ‘Graffiti U’ in 2018.
Keith’s first album was as lead singer of The Ranch. ‘The Ranch’ reached no 34 in 1997. The ranch was Keith, Peter Clarke and Jerry Flowers. Jerry became a touring member of Dixie Chicks which is how Dixie Chicks went to record ‘Some Days You Gotta Dance’.
