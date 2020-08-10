 Keith Urban Announces Tracklisting for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’ - Noise11.com
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban Announces Tracklisting for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

by Paul Cashmere on August 10, 2020

in News

Keith Urban has offered up the tracklisting for his next album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ due in September.

Songs for ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ are:

1. Out the Cage
2. One Too Many
3. Live With
4. Superman
5. Change Your Mind
6. Forever
7. Say Something
8. Soul Food
9. Ain’t It Like A Woman
10. With You
11. Tumbleweed
12. God Whispered Your Name
13. Polaroid
14. Better Than I Am
15. We Were

Another song has been released. ‘Change Your Mind’.

It is the second song after ‘God Whispered His Name’.

‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ is Keith Urban’s 11th solo album and first since ‘Graffiti U’ in 2018.

Keith’s first album was as lead singer of The Ranch. ‘The Ranch’ reached no 34 in 1997. The ranch was Keith, Peter Clarke and Jerry Flowers. Jerry became a touring member of Dixie Chicks which is how Dixie Chicks went to record ‘Some Days You Gotta Dance’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Timbaland
Timbaland and Timberland Plot Sequel

Timbaland and Justin Timberland are working together again for the first time in 14 years.

10 hours ago
Taylor Swift Folklore
UK Charts: Taylor Swift Tops UK Chart For Second Week

Taylor Swift scoops Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a second week with Folklore.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kayne West Is Trying To Fuck Up Joe Biden’s Election Run

Kanye West has seemingly indicated that his presidential run is aimed at harming Joe Biden's chances of defeating President Donald Trump in November's election.

1 day ago
50 Cent - photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com photo
50 Cent Slams Emmys After Missing Out On Nomination

50 Cent has slammed the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his Starz series Power failed to receive a nomination.

3 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
JAY-Z To Open University In New York

JAY-Z is venturing into the world of higher education by launching a New York university.

4 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music.

4 days ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars Wants In To Rihanna Fenty Campaign

Bruno Mars has reached out to Rihanna on Twitter to put himself forward for her Fenty Skin campaigns.

4 days ago