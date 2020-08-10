Keith Urban Announces Tracklisting for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’ - Noise11.com

Keith Urban has offered up the tracklisting for his next album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ due in September.

Songs for ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ are:

1. Out the Cage

2. One Too Many

3. Live With

4. Superman

5. Change Your Mind

6. Forever

7. Say Something

8. Soul Food

9. Ain’t It Like A Woman

10. With You

11. Tumbleweed

12. God Whispered Your Name

13. Polaroid

14. Better Than I Am

15. We Were

Another song has been released. ‘Change Your Mind’.

It is the second song after ‘God Whispered His Name’.

‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ is Keith Urban’s 11th solo album and first since ‘Graffiti U’ in 2018.

Keith’s first album was as lead singer of The Ranch. ‘The Ranch’ reached no 34 in 1997. The ranch was Keith, Peter Clarke and Jerry Flowers. Jerry became a touring member of Dixie Chicks which is how Dixie Chicks went to record ‘Some Days You Gotta Dance’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments