 Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ Gets A Vinyl Release Date - Noise11.com
Kevin Johnson The Classics

Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ Gets A Vinyl Release Date

by Paul Cashmere on March 24, 2022

in News

The new Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ will be treated at a vinyl release on 1 April 2022.

‘The Classics’ features the first official stereo release of Kevin’s first hit ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ in 1971. The song reached no 15 on the Australian chart.

Newcastle producer Tom Wynn took it upon himself to create a stereo mix of the song back in 2013. That version will be included on ‘The Classics’ finally bringing the original mono sound to both of your speakers.

KEVIN JOHNSON THE CLASSICS ALBUM TRACKLISTING:

‘Rock & Roll I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life’ (1973)
‘Kedron Brook’ (1974)
‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go (She’s Leavin’) *Stereo version (1971)
‘Shaney Boy’ (1979)
‘Man Of The 20th Century’ (1975)
‘Woman You Took My Life’ (1968)
Over The Hills And Far Away’ (1976)
‘Iridescent Shadows’ (1974)
‘Someday Sam’ (1975)
‘Scotty’ (1976)
‘Grab The Money & Run’ (1976)
‘In Another Time, In Another Place’ (2019)

Kevin Johnson ‘The Classics’ will be released through Philip Israel’s Possum Records on 1 April 2022.

