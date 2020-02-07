Killing Heidi Not Quite Ready For New Music But Never Say Never

Jesse and Ella Hooper are in party mode for Red Hot Summer and while new music was at one time a forbidden discussion, the brother/sister band say its now not out of the question.

“We have gone from a never to a maybe someday so lets just park it,” Jesse Hooper tells Noise11.com. “We are exploring a ‘Best Of’ option and we might add some unreleased stuff as part of that”.

Ella Hooper adds, “We have a lot of songs laying around from back in the day that were never released. There were b-sides that I have always been fond of. We are looking at the back catalogue and we are not unopposed to new material but we are not working on it at the moment”.

While Killing Heidi are spending the first four months of 2020 on tour with Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals and Boom Crash Opera for Red Hot Summer, Ella will also maintain her solo career throughout the year.

“I have got so much that I want to do with my solo career as well,” she says. “How much can I take on? I am not stopping that while Killing Heidi is going. Jesse runs a much school”.

“And I’ve got a kid,” Jesse injects.

“We are pretty maxed out. We just don’t know. If it happens, it happens,” Ella says.

“Its gone from something we’d never do to something that is really exciting but we want to make sure it is really good,” Jesse says. “That’s the expectation for us. Part of the appeal of this revival is that it’s like a party. People know all the songs and its basically really fun for us to celebrate with songs that people know. Adding songs back would be a shift of field to where we are. Who knows? Never say never”.

“Some of our favourite bands do do that,” Ella says. “Baby Animals have a new song in their set and I do love that song every time it comes up. You’ve got to make sure its quality and make sure it fits with the other songs”.

The Killing Heidi Red Hot Summer setlist looks like this:

Calm Down (from Killing Heidi, 2004)

I Am (from Killing Heidi, 2004)

Live Without It (from Reflector, 2000)

Heavensent (from Present, 2002)

Outside of Me (from Present, 2002)

Superman/Supergirl (from Reflector, 2000)

Mascara (from Reflector, 2000)

Weir (from Reflector, 2000)

“They remember, they sing along to them, especially the songs of Reflector from back when people bought albums, they bought a whole album even if they just loved the single and they know those tracks. The reaction we get is awesome. It’s a real honour to have made some songs that people remember,” Ella says.

Says Jesse, “We are 24 years in and we are about to have our busiest year.

