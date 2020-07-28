 Kim Salmon Is On Delivered Live This Weekend - Noise11.com
Kim Salmon at the launch of Leaps and Bounds 2015, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kim Salmon photo by Ros OGorman

Kim Salmon Is On Delivered Live This Weekend

by Announcement on July 29, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Delivered, Live kicks off its second episode of the return season with a line up with a punk edge and an indie heart. Kicking off the show is Melbourne indie singer songwriter Nat Vazer, followed by blues-punk legend Kim Salmon & The Surrealists, with punk 3 piece Cable Ties rounding out the show.

Delivered, Live made its debut in April this year as a response to COVID 19 forcing the world into lockdown. The show is made available to watch free on YouTube so as to be accessible to any who choose to watch it. However, for those that can afford it, tickets are available for purchase for a range of price points, starting from as little as $20 – less than you’d pay to see most of these acts in non-pandemic times.
The revenue from these tickets then goes back to the artists and the crew creating the show, plus a live music venue and crew member of each acts’ choice.

Bringing the laughs will be up and coming comedian Alex Ward, and our regular recap on ‘the week that was’ with Sami Shah.

Get tickets here

Delivered, Live Season 2, Episode 2
Saturday, 1st of August, 7.30pm

Nat Vazer
Kim Salmon & The Surrealists
Cable Ties
Alex Ward
Sami Shah

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Hearn
Former Strange Tenants Singer Bruce Hearn Has Two Albums On The Way

Bruce Hearn of 80s ska band Strange Tenants will release two albums soon.

2 hours ago
Michael Spiby of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves Debut New Song ‘Tribal’

The Badloves fans who watched their recent webcasts would have previewed the new song ‘Tribal’. ‘Tribal’ will be officially unveiled as a single this week ahead of the band’s Memo Music Hall live stream next Monday.

3 hours ago
Jane Gazzo photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Sound Week Three, Here’s The Line-up

The Sound returns this Sunday, celebrating the very best Australian music has to offer.

9 hours ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Requests A Grand Piano

Nick Cave has nursed a bruised ego after attempting to 'sell' his soul to land a free Fazioli piano.

10 hours ago
Taj Farrant photo by Noise11.com
Taj Farrant Records His First Single

11-year old guitar prodigy Taj Farrant has been in the studio recording his first single.

1 day ago
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo Ros O'Gorman
NIMAs Performers Revealed

The performers for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards have been announced today, including a tribute to the Warumpi Band with an exclusive performance of ‘My Island Home’ featuring songwriter Neil Murray and the artist who took it to the mainstream, Christine Anu alongside Mau Power, Jim Moginie and Rob Hirst.

1 day ago
Dave Faulkner, Hoodoo Gurus - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Hoodoo Gurus Plan First Album In 11 Years For 2021

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner is still planning on the band’s first album in 11 years in 2021 and before then fans will be treated to a stack of new music as singles. This week thus released ‘Hung Out To Dry’ and there is more to come.

3 days ago