Kim Salmon Is On Delivered Live This Weekend

Delivered, Live kicks off its second episode of the return season with a line up with a punk edge and an indie heart. Kicking off the show is Melbourne indie singer songwriter Nat Vazer, followed by blues-punk legend Kim Salmon & The Surrealists, with punk 3 piece Cable Ties rounding out the show.

Delivered, Live made its debut in April this year as a response to COVID 19 forcing the world into lockdown. The show is made available to watch free on YouTube so as to be accessible to any who choose to watch it. However, for those that can afford it, tickets are available for purchase for a range of price points, starting from as little as $20 – less than you’d pay to see most of these acts in non-pandemic times.

The revenue from these tickets then goes back to the artists and the crew creating the show, plus a live music venue and crew member of each acts’ choice.

Bringing the laughs will be up and coming comedian Alex Ward, and our regular recap on ‘the week that was’ with Sami Shah.

Delivered, Live Season 2, Episode 2

Saturday, 1st of August, 7.30pm

Nat Vazer

Kim Salmon & The Surrealists

Cable Ties

Alex Ward

Sami Shah

