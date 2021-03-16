Kiss Announces Third Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

Kiss will play a third show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The November 23 show will feature opening act Rival Fire. Kiss have offered different bands the opening slot each night. Dead City Ruin will open the first Melbourne show on 20 November and Dallas Crane the second on 21 November.

Gene Simmons said: “To our devoted Melbourne fans, we are so ready to spend three nights with you in your rock n roll city. We have always loved playing there and we’re going to make a triumphant and massively celebrated return to you all on our final tour ever. SO get ready for us, because we are ready for you!”

Paul Stanley said: “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s BLINDING! We are finally coming back. The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.”

The rescheduled Kiss ‘End of the Road’ tour will kick off on 14 November in Perth.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments