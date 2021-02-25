Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November - Noise11.com

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.
Like all things rock and roll Kiss ‘End of the Road’ was stopped in its tracks by Covid before the band reached Australia. With Australia well placed for a complete reopening (and indeed with many tours already back on the road) Kiss will reactivate for 2021 in Australia, well before America mends.
Paul Stanley said in a statement, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s BLINDING! We are finally coming back. The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.”
Gene Simmons added, “Until we see you stay safe and be ready for us. We’re ready for you!”
AUSTRALIAN CONCERT DATES 2021
Sunday November 14 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA
Support: Legs Electric
Wednesday November 17 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SA
Support: The Superjesus
Saturday November 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC
Support: Dead City Ruin
Sunday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC
Support: Dallas Crane
Friday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW
Support: The Poor
Tuesday November 30 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, QLD
Support: Wolfmother
Saturday December 4 QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM TOWNSVILLE, QLD
Supports: Wolfmother, Tumbleweed & local act TBA
