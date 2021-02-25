Kiss Australian Dates Rescheduled For November - Noise11.com

Kiss will be back on track with the End of the Road world tour in Australia in November.

Like all things rock and roll Kiss ‘End of the Road’ was stopped in its tracks by Covid before the band reached Australia. With Australia well placed for a complete reopening (and indeed with many tours already back on the road) Kiss will reactivate for 2021 in Australia, well before America mends.

Paul Stanley said in a statement, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s BLINDING! We are finally coming back. The tour is now official and we will deliver nights that will go beyond all expectations. We are fired up and will count the days.”

Gene Simmons added, “Until we see you stay safe and be ready for us. We’re ready for you!”

AUSTRALIAN CONCERT DATES 2021

Sunday November 14 RAC ARENA, PERTH WA

Support: Legs Electric

Wednesday November 17 ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, SA

Support: The Superjesus

Saturday November 20 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Dead City Ruin

Sunday November 21 ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE VIC

Support: Dallas Crane

Friday November 26 QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY NSW

Support: The Poor

Tuesday November 30 BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, QLD

Support: Wolfmother

Saturday December 4 QUEENSLAND COUNTRY BANK STADIUM TOWNSVILLE, QLD

Supports: Wolfmother, Tumbleweed & local act TBA

