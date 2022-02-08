KISS Australian Tour Postponed Again To August and September 2022 - Noise11.com

The KISS Australian tour has been cancelled yet again, due to Australia’s national borders not being open with Western Australia.

The tour was due to start in March. New dates have been announced starting in August.

In a statement, TEG Live and One World Entertainment have released the following statement:

With the recent announcement that Western Australia’s borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, One World Entertainment and TEG Live have been forced to postpone the Kiss ‘End of the Road’ tour until August / September 2022. The band is passionate and determined to perform for all their Australian fans – they do not want to leave Perth out of the equation.

The ‘End Of The Road’ tour, which began in January 2019, is undoubtedly the biggest and best KISS show ever (and that’s saying something), receiving incredible reviews from both diehard KISS fans and the media at sell-out shows across the globe.

Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the March / April 2022 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer are now ready to rock’n’roll all nite with the KISS Army across Australia one last time.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers first visited our shores in 1980 during ‘KISSteria’, kick- starting a deep connection between the band and Aussie fans that has continued to thrive for more than four decades.

With countless timeless hits like ‘I Was Made For Loving You’, ‘Detroit Rock City’, ‘Love Gun’, ‘Shout It Out Loud’, ‘Lick It Up’, ‘God Gave Rock’n’Roll To You’ and the knock -em dead anthem that closes every KISS show Rock’n’Roll All Nite’, the KISS legacy has continued to grow, generation after generation.

Along the way the band has sold more than 100 million albums and through relentless touring has proven again and again why they are the most iconic live show in rock n roll.

Come and celebrate the extraordinary career and music of KISS.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.