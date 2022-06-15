KISS Launch Electric Bike - Noise11.com

KISS have a launched their own branded electric bike with Australian company Vallkree.

The two bikes are The Drifter and The Scrambler. The Drifter costs $5,500, The Scrambler $4850.

Vallkree is a Byron Bay based business, established in 2013. The company is the first producer of e-bikes in Australia.

KISS will be in Australia in August for their End of the Road tour in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Townsville.

