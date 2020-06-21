 Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $6m - Noise11.com
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $6m

by Music-News.com on June 22, 2020

in News

Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged guitar has shattered records at auction.

Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E electric-acoustic guitar, which he strummed during the group’s historic TV gig in 1993 – five months before his death, has set new memorabilia records after going under the hammer for over $6 million (£4.8 million) at a Julien’s Auctions Music Icons event on Saturday.

It has become the most expensive guitar and Nirvana item ever sold at auction.

The buyer was Peter Freedman, the founder of RODE Microphones, who attended the live auction in Beverly Hills. He plans to exhibit the instrument as part of a worldwide tour, with all proceeds benefiting the performing arts.

“When I heard that this iconic guitar was up for auction I immediately knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure it and use it as a vehicle to spotlight the struggles that those in the performing arts are facing and have always faced…,” the new owner explains.

“Nirvana’s Unplugged is one of my favourite records of all time, and easily one of the best live performances ever captured on film. They were a huge influence on me.”

The guitar was the seventh of only 302 D-18Es built by Martin and was customised by Cobain.

Accompanying the sale of the guitar is its original hard-shell case, personalised by Cobain with a flyer from the punk rock band Poison Idea’s 1990 album Feel the Darkness, three baggage claim ticket stubs, and an Alaska Airlines Fragile sticker affixed to the case. The item also features a partial set of Martin & Co. Phospher Bronze guitar strings, three Dunlop 60mm guitar picks, and a small black velvet pouch containing a miniature knife, fork, and spoon lapel pins each with pinbacks.

Cobain daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, lost the guitar in her nasty divorce battle after her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, maintained it was given to him as a wedding gift, and therefore he was the rightful owner of the instrument.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Weta
New Zealand Musician Aaron Tokona of Weta Dies Aged 45

Aaron Tokona of the New Zealand bands Weta and Fly My Pretties has died at the age of 45.

23 mins ago
Vika and Linda Akilotoa
Australian Charts: Vika & Linda Bull Score Their First No 1 Album With ‘Akilotoa’

Vika & Linda (Bull) land their first No.1 Album in their native Australia this week as their collection called "Akilotoa (Anthology 1994-2006)" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums chart.

16 hours ago
Brian Mannix and the Androids
Brian Mannix Has Made An Album With The Androids

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some people have too much time on their hands. Two of those people are Brian Mannix and Tim Henwood.

4 days ago
Vika and Linda Akilotoa
Vika and Linda Are About To Start Their First Studio Album in 14 Years

Vika and Linda Bull are finally going back into the studio to record their first album in 14 years.

5 days ago
Vanessa Amorosi photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vanessa Amorosi To Stream Performance From Los Angeles

Vanessa Amorosi will perform a virtual show for her fans from Los Angeles on 27 June.

5 days ago
Fountains of Wayne
Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album

Adam Schlesinger’s musical mates have gathered to record a tribute album for the Fountains of Wayne singer who passed away from COVID-19 in April.

5 days ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Matt Bellamy of Muse is a Dad Again

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and his wife Elle Evans are new parents.

6 days ago