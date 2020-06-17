 Lady Antebellum Meet With Lady A To Negotiate Name Change - Noise11.com
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Lady Antebellum Meet With Lady A To Negotiate Name Change

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2020

in News

The stars of Lady Antebellum have had a virtual meeting with the original Lady A to help them all move forward following their name change.

Blues singer Anita White, who has been performing under the Lady A title for 20 years, was stunned to learn the country trio were shortening their name to Lady A due to racial sensitivities.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood recently explained the “Antebellum” name had too many links to the American Civil War. They told fans: “We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery.”

Although White previously criticised the name change, she recently had a virtual meeting with the Need You Now group so they could collectively find a way forward.

“Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A,” the country group wrote on Instagram besides a shot of their video call on Monday. “Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come.”

The original Lady A shared the same photo and message and, on her Instagram Stories, she also shared a post from black country artist Michael Ricks, who uploaded a screengrab of the Rolling Stone article in which White spoke about Lady Antebellum taking the name.

Alongside the screenshot, he added, “Do a song together? In the spirit of racial reconciliation?” and, “Be the next Lil Nas X and Billy Ray,” referring to their massive hit Old Town Road.

While White didn’t add anything to the post, she appeared to hint that a collaboration between herself and the new Lady A could be on the cards.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vanessa Amorosi photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vanessa Amorosi To Stream Performance From Los Angeles

Vanessa Amorosi will perform a virtual show for her fans from Los Angeles on 27 June.

23 hours ago
Fountains of Wayne
Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album

Adam Schlesinger’s musical mates have gathered to record a tribute album for the Fountains of Wayne singer who passed away from COVID-19 in April.

23 hours ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Debut New Song ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

The Killers have just popped out a new song 'My Own Soul's Warning'. Its the next taste of the upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage'.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Shares Message On Grenfell Third Anniversary

Adele has made an emotional appearance during a virtual service marking the third anniversary of London's tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West To Launch Cosmetics Line

Kanye West is reportedly set to expand his Yeezy empire to include skincare and cosmetics.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Maintains A Second Week At No 1

Lady Gaga's "Chromatica" remains the No.1 selling album in Australia for a second week, also scoring a second week in England and it debuts at the top in both The U.S.A. and Canada.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Calls For Removal of Racist Statues In Tennessee

Taylor Swift has urged Tennessee officials to remove two statues of racist historical figures in the state.

4 days ago