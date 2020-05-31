 Lady Gaga Drops Album Party Because of American Violence - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Drops Album Party Because of American Violence

by Music-News.com on June 1, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga pulled the plug on a planned virtual album playback party on Friday because the violence in Minnesota had left her raw and emotional.

Lady Gaga was looking forward to hosting a listening session for her new release, Chromatica, but postponed the online fan get together in light of current events, including the protests regarding the death of African-American George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of white police officers on Monday.

On Thursday night, protesters set fire to a police precinct, while U.S. leader Donald Trump was heavily criticised for posting threatening tweets to the activists.

And Gaga wasn’t in a celebratory, album-release mood when she woke up to all the drama on Friday.

“As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today,” she wrote. “I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice.

“I’m so glad the album is bringing you some joy, because that’s what I always wanted it to do. We’ll reschedule this very soon.”

Her comments came hours after Taylor Swift condemned Trump for a tweet in which he threatened: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

The pop star took to social media and wrote: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Supports US Protestors

Taylor Swift has condemned U.S. leader Donald Trump for threatening violence in the wake of anti-police brutality protests in Minnesota.

20 hours ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt and Jason Mraz Australian Tour Cancelled

The James Blunt and Jason Mraz joint Australian tour in November has been cancelled. The shows will not be rescheduled.

4 days ago
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Is Collaborating With Post Malone

Travis Barker is spending a week songwriting with rapper Post Malone after teaming up for a virtual Nirvana tribute concert.

5 days ago
Gorillaz Almanac 2020
Gorillaz The Comic Is Coming

Gorillaz first comic ‘Almanac’ will be published in October.

5 days ago
Charles Jenkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
Icecream Hands Debut First New Music In 13 Years

Melbourne’s Icecream Hands last album ‘The Good China’ was 13 years ago in 2007. A new album is coming and the new song ‘No Weapon But Love’ was dropped on us this week.

6 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Marks 15 Years Since Debut Single Pon de Replay

Rihanna celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut single Pon de Replay in a heartfelt post on Sunday.

7 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Invites Fans To Online Listening Party

Rap icon Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his hit album The Marshall Mathers LP with an online listening party.

May 25, 2020