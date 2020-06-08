 Lady Gaga Speaks To Students About 'Systemic Oppression' - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga Speaks To Students About ‘Systemic Oppression’

by Music-News.com on June 9, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga urged high school graduates to help fight systemic racism in America as she delivered a heartfelt speech on Sunday.

The 34-year-old singer was just one of the famous names taking part in YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 graduation special, and told viewers that while she had recorded her initial speech two weeks ago, she was inspired to re-record her message following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers on 25 May and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

When forcing herself to look past “the rage that I feel about this systemic oppression”, Gaga came up with the analogy of comparing racism in the U.S. to a “broad forest filled densely with tall trees”.

“Trees as old as this country itself,” she explained. “Trees that were planted with racist seeds. Trees that grew prejudiced branches and oppressive leaves and mangled roots that buried and entrenched themselves deep within the soil, forming a web so well-developed and so entangled that it pushes back when we try to look clearly at how it really works. This forest is where we live.”

“But in this moment, all of us are being invited to challenge that system and think about how to affect real change,” she continued. “I believe in my heart that the people who are going to make this change happen are listening to me speak right now. I know this is true because it’s you who are the seeds of the future. You are the seeds that will grow into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today.”

Urging the graduates to try and “be kind all the time”, even when it feels hard, and concluded her speech by saying, “Congratulations to the class of 2020. I can’t wait to see your forest.”

Stars including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and BTS also took part in the YouTube Originals special.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Applauds Class Of 2020 For Accepting Change

Beyonce has commended the Class of 2020 for putting into motion the "wheels of change" in a powerful commencement speech for a YouTube special.

2 mins ago
Fall Out Boy
Fall Out Boy Pledge $100000 for #BlackLivesMatter Charities

Fall Out Boy will donate $100,000 from their Fall Out Boy Fund to two charities working for #BlackLivesMatter.

4 hours ago
Lady Gaga Chromatica
Australian Charts: Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ Debuts At No 1

The sixth studio album for American singer Lady Gaga called "Chromatica" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming her fourth No.1 album in Australia in the process.

1 day ago
Ball Park Music
Ball Park Music Chill From Brisbane With New Song ‘Day & Age’

Ball Park Music’s new video ‘Day & Age’ was filmed on what they say was Brisbane’s coldest May day in a century. It got down to 11 degrees on 23 May. Yes, Brisbane people are funny … they think that’s cold.

3 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Pays George Floyd’s Sons Education Fees

Kanye West has set up a college fund for the daughter of George Floyd as part of a generous donation drive.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen ’41 Shots’ To George Floyd

Bruce Springsteen shared a powerful tribute to George Floyd during the latest episode of his weekly radio show.

4 days ago
Beyonce. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo, http://www.noise11.com
Beyonce Asks Fans To Stay Focused During #BlackLivesMatter

Beyonce has urged fans to remain "aligned and focused" in the fight against racial inequality as Black Lives Matter protests hit global landmarks.

4 days ago