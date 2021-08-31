 Lady Gaga To Release ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga To Release ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2021

in News

Lady Gaga has recruited Charli XCX, LSDXOXO and Bree Runway for a reinvention of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

‘Dawn of Chromatica’ is coming this Friday 3 September 2021.

Gaga gave fans a heads-up in May when she talked up the Charli XCX version of ‘911’.

The full tracklist for ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ is as follows:
‘Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)’
‘Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)’
‘Rain On Me (Arca Remix)’
‘Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)’
‘Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)’
‘911 (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook Remix)’
‘Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)’
‘Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)’
‘Enigma (Doss Remix)’
‘Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)’
‘Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)’
‘1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)’
‘Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)’
‘Babylon (Haus Labs Version)’

