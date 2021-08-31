Lady Gaga To Release ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has recruited Charli XCX, LSDXOXO and Bree Runway for a reinvention of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

‘Dawn of Chromatica’ is coming this Friday 3 September 2021.

Gaga gave fans a heads-up in May when she talked up the Charli XCX version of ‘911’.

The full tracklist for ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ is as follows:

‘Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)’

‘Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)’

‘Rain On Me (Arca Remix)’

‘Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)’

‘Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)’

‘911 (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook Remix)’

‘Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)’

‘Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)’

‘Enigma (Doss Remix)’

‘Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)’

‘Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)’

‘1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)’

‘Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)’

‘Babylon (Haus Labs Version)’

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments