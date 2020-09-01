 Lady Gaga "Wear A Mask" - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Chromatica

Lady Gaga “Wear A Mask”

by Music-News.com on September 1, 2020

in News

Lady Gaga urged people to wear face masks as she won five gongs at the first ever socially distant MTV Video Music Awards 2020.

Lady Gaga won big at the ceremony on Sunday evening (30.08.20), which was very different due to the current coronavirus pandemic, including the Tricon Award and Artist of the Year, as well as an impressive three gongs including Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography for her track with Ariana Grande, ‘Rain On Me’.

Wearing face masks during every element of the show, Lady Gaga said: “Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love. This is what I believe. I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020, it’s a total privilege. I love you, stay safe, speak your mind and I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask, it’s a sign of respect.”

Elsewhere, it was a good night for BTS, who took home four trophies including Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for their track ‘On’.

The Weeknd also collected two prizes, both for his song ‘Blinding Lights’, which won him Video Of The Year as well as Best R&B track.

And to coincide with the “new normal” brought on by the current health crisis, there was two new lockdown-specific awards including Best Music Video From Home, which was won by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for their collaboration ‘Stuck with U’ and Best Quarantine Performance by CNCO for their Unplugged at Home series.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

