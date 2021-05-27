 Ladyhawke Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Ladyhawke

Ladyhawke Australian Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2021

in News

New Zealand’s Phillipa ‘Pip’ Brown (aka Ladyhawke) will action her travel bubble opportunity to head to Australia for concert dates in October and November.

Ladyhawke has dates set for Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

In a statement Ladyhawke said, “It felt like last year I changed my whole life. I decided to try medication for the first time, and it turned everything around and made me feel like I haven’t in a long time.”

A fourth Ladyhawke album is on the way. Her three previous albums ‘Ladyhawke’ (2008), ‘Anxiety’ (2012) and ‘Wild Things (2016) have all been top 20 albums in Australia.

Her latest song is ‘Guilty Love’ with Broods.

Ladyhawke dates

27 October, Brisbane, The Triffid
28 October, Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
29 October, Sydney, Factory Theatre
5 November, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

