Lana Del Rey Has Cancelled Her European Tour

Lana Del Rey has revealed she has “totally lost” her “singing voice” and has been advised to take four weeks off by doctors.

The EU leg of her tour was due to kick off on February 21 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, and end on March 3 at Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

Whilst the UK dates – in support of her latest LP ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ – would have seen the US singer/songwriter play The O2 in London on February 25, plus further dates in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

In a statement shared with The O2 arena, Lana, who is devastated to let her fans down, said:

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”

Those who had purchased tickets will be able to receive a refund a their point of purchase.

The tour cancellation comes after Lana was confirmed to play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The 34-year-old singer is due to play Worthy Farm this June.

The festival’s organiser, Emily Eavis shared: “I’m very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it’s her only UK festival, which is even better.

“She’s nearly played a few times actually, and for one reason or another it hasn’t happened, and she was one of our very first confirmations for this year.”

The much-anticipated festival – which is being staged between June 24 and June 28 – is also set to feature the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

Emily said she is delighted that Lana is set to star at the event, and hailed ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ as “one of the best records” of 2019.

She said: “It’s amazing, one of the best records of last year and for me a real coup getting her. She’s playing the Pyramid on Friday, underneath our headliner.”

