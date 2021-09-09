 Lana Del Rey's Next Album Christened 'Blue Banisters' - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey’s Next Album Christened ‘Blue Banisters’

by Music-News.com on September 10, 2021

in News

Lana Del Rey will release her delayed album ‘Blue Banisters’ on October 22.

Del Rey took to Instagram on the record’s planned release date in July to announce it would be released at a later date.

And now, Lana has confirmed the new release date for her follow-up to ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which was released in March, and shared a brand new track called ‘Arcadia’ with a visual helmed by the star.

The LP includes the previously released singles ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, ‘Blue Banisters’ and ‘Text Book’.

Announcing the delay on the Fourth of July, Lana captioned a teaser of a song: “Album out later later … Single out soon-ish. Have a good fourth x.”

The record was originally titled ‘Rock Candy Sweet’.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Lana has been secretly planning something special for her fans for a few years.

Del Rey’s managers, Ed Millett, was asked about the possibility of the ‘White Dress’ singer doing a live-stream like Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ extravaganza – which their management firm Tap Music oversaw – and he spilled that Lana has had something in the works for some time now, though he wouldn’t divulge what her idea is exactly and when it would go ahead.

Ed said: “She’s got her own plan for something. I’m not going to say what it is, but she’s had it for years, and it might actually now [be] something we could pull off.”

Lana Del Rey’s other manager, Ben Mawson, also hinted at his client making a soundtrack film and branching out into acting in the future.

He added: “There’s more to be done with film maybe. Certainly [with] soundtracks. She might like to do acting. She could definitely do that.”

The track-listing for ‘Blue Banisters’ is:

1. ‘Textbook’
2. ‘Blue Banisters’
3. ‘Arcadia’
4. ‘Interlude – The Trio’
5. ‘Black Bathing Suit’
6. ‘If You Lie Down With Me’
7. ‘Beautiful’
8. ‘Violets for Roses’
9. ‘Dealer’
10. ‘Thunder’
11. ‘Wildflower Wildfire’
12. ‘Nectar of the Gods’
13. ‘Living Legend’
14. ‘Cherry Blossom’
15. ‘Sweet Carolina’

