 Lars Ulrich Says He Doesn't Listen To Metallica - Noise11.com
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lars Ulrich Says He Doesn’t Listen To Metallica

by Music-News.com on September 30, 2020

in News

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich admitted he doesn’t delve into the ‘Enter Sandman’ band’s back catalogue because he ends up overanalysing the technical side of the recordings.

He told Vulture: “I don’t listen to a lot of Metallica music. Part of it is because I’m sort of overly analytical [about the details].

“It’s basically almost impossible for me to listen to a Metallica song without going, ‘Okay, how are the sonics, how’s the mix, how does the guitar sound? The vocals are too loud, the bass is too boomy.’ It becomes this exercise in analytics.

“When you hear your favourite band — like if I listened to Rage Against the Machine or something, I just fucking let myself go. But when Metallica comes on it’s like, ‘Huh?’ ”

Meanwhile, Lars chose the one song he could do without, and picked ‘Eye of the Beholder’ from 1988 album ‘…And Justice For All’.

He added: “There’s a song called ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the ‘Justice’ album.

“Wherever I hear that song, it sounds kind of like — I guess we don’t want to be super-disrespectful to it — but it sounds really forced.

“It sounds like you put a square peg in a round hole. It sounds like it’s got two different tempos. There’s kind of a 4/4 feel in the intro and on the verses, and then I think the choruses are more like in a waltz tempo.

“It literally sounds like two different worlds rubbing up against each other. It sounds very awkward to me. I’m not a huge fan of that song.”

However, Lars insisted the band “did the best we could” with every song, even if sometimes they haven’t hit the mark.

He said: “I guess the asterisk is that, to me, we did the best we could each moment.

“So of course, sometimes you sit down and go ‘Huh?’ or ‘That could have been better’ or ‘That was a little awkward’ or ‘That feels a little silly or easy’ or ‘That feels over-thought-out’ or whatever.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos
Listen to Keith Richards’ Previously Unreleased Solo ‘Little T&A’

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos 1989 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ is getting a make-over. The new 2020 edition includes three additional tracks including Keith Stones ‘Tattoo You’ rocker ‘Little T&A’.

8 hours ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Share A Sample Of ‘Shot In The Dark’ From PWR/UP

AC/DC have teased a snippet of the track ‘Shot On The Dark’ off their next album ‘PWR/UP’ (or Power Up, we’re not quite sure how they’ll display it yet).

9 hours ago
Trevor Hall
Trevor Hall and Wife Emory May Be The First Singer/Photographer Married Couple To Collaborate

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall and his photographer wife Emory may just be the first singer/songwriter and photographer married couple to collaborate on an album.

1 day ago
Slade
Slade Split In 1992 and Never Reformed

When Slade split in 1992 lead singer Noddy Holder always thought they’d get back together but it never happened.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Confirm New Album ‘PWR/UP’ Is Ready To Roll

AC/DC’s long-awaited next album will be called PWR/UP and is set to roll out any time now.

2 days ago
Mac Davis, music news, noise11.com
Mac Davis Dies At Age 78

Singer songwriter Mac Davis has died at age 78 after suffering a heart attack in Nashville yesterday.

2 days ago
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died at the age of 78.

2 days ago