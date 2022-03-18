 Last Year Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver from The Brady Bunch) Recorded An Andy Gibb Song With Australia's Maryanne Window - Noise11.com
Last Year Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver from The Brady Bunch) Recorded An Andy Gibb Song With Australia’s Maryanne Window

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2022

Sometime in 2021, an Andy Gibb tribute album ‘Higher Than A Mountain’ popped out to little fanfare.

That album contained the song ‘Why’ credited to a band called The Test Pressing who are Robbie Rist, the guy who played Cousin Oliver in The Brady Bunch, and Australia’s Maryanne Window, most often seen playing bass alongside Monique Brumby.

Andy’s song ‘Why’ was on his second album ‘Shadow Dancing’. Andy wrote the words, while his brother Barry Gibb wrote the music. It was the fourth single released off the album.

Robbie Rist played Cousin Oliver in the last six shows of Season Five, the final season of The Brady Bunch. It was thought that a younger character was needed to fill the age gap because the youngest Brady (Cindy) was now 12 years old. However, the series was cancelled at the end of that season.

Because of the last ditched effort to boost rating, the television term ‘Cousin Oliver Syndrome’ was termed.

Rist was the voice of Michaelangelo in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle film series from 1984 to 1986. He has also voiced a Batman character ‘Baby Doll’ in the animated series and was the voice of Griffin in the ‘Terminator Salvation’ video game.

Rist also performed the music for ‘Sharknado’ and ‘Sharknado 2’ as well as a song in ‘Sharknado 3’.

Robbie Rist is now 57 years old.

Watch Maryanne Window and Robbie Rist perform the Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman classic Stumbin’ In at Joe’s in Burbank.

