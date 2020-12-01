Lee Kernaghan To Headline the Gippsland Country Music Festival in 2021 - Noise11.com

Victoria has another music festival in 2021 with the Gippsland Country Music Festival all set with Lee Kernaghan in April.

The Gippsland Country Music Festival is on 24 April 2021 at Berrys Creek Victoria.

Joining Lee are Brad Cox, Casey Barnes, Felicity Urquhart, Andrew Swift, The Davidson Brothers and more.

Gippsland Country Music Festival is organised by the crew at Red Hill Entertainment, including brothers Aidan and Rhett McLaren who grew up and live in Gippsland, and also put on the popular The Hills Are Alive and NYE on the Hill festivals. Growing up on a sixth-generation dairy and beef farm, they have long been surrounded by fans of country music. “Up until now there hasn’t really been a dedicated country music festival event in our region,” says Aidan. “We’re really excited to be bringing some of the nation’s most-loved acts to Gippsland for what hopefully becomes an annual pilgrimage for a lot of country-music loving people.”

Choosing the line-up for the 2021 event was a careful process. “When we first talked about launching the Gippsland Country Music Festival, we bounced around headliner ideas and Lee Kernaghan was straight away at the top of the list,” says Aidan. “He’s created so many amazing albums and songs over such a long period of time, and his live show is just so engaging. To have him playing the inaugural event is really something. Each of the other artists are incredible and we feel together they showcase the diversity and range of talent that exists in the Australian country music scene. As well as much loved legends and rising starts of the country scene, we’re also looking forward to the crowd being blown away by some of Gippsland’s home-grown talent in The Davidson Brothers and The Strzelecki Stringbusters.”

Bringing an event such as the Gippsland Country Music Festival to their home region is particularly special for Aidan and Rhett. “Growing up in regional Victoria, there weren’t many big events to attend and so ourselves, and most of our friends, would have to travel to the city for entertainment,” says Aidan. “To be able to have world-class events in regional areas is great for everyone who lives in the region in terms of having fun things to do, but they can also provide great economic boost to local businesses. I’m also a proud Gippslandian and love sharing this stunning region with people who may not have been here before. Music festivals are a great way to introduce people to new places and landscapes.”

“Gippsland Country Music Festival will operate as a COVID-safe event, and operate with the Victorian Government guidelines that are in place at that time,” says Aidan. “Operationally this will include a dedicated COVD-safe officer on-site, contact tracing processes, increased hand-sanitiser stations throughout the event, social distancing measures in place, regular sanitization and cleaning of event facilities, regular health reminder messaging and more. If, due to COVID-related restrictions, the event is unable to go ahead as planned, it will be rescheduled for another date later in the year and all tickets will remain valid. In such an event, people requiring a refund will be able to do so.”

Tickets for the inaugural Gippsland Country Music Festival go on sale via Moshtix at 9am Wednesday 9th December 2020.

Saturday 24th April 2021 | 11.30am

Mossvale Park, Mossvale Park Road, Berry’s Creek, VIC

Tickets: Adult $94+BF (first release) | Youth 10-17 $40+BF (first release) | Kids Under 10 $5+BF (first release)

For more information, please visit www.gippslandcountrymusicfestival.com

