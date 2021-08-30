Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Dies At Age 85 - Noise11.com

Jamaican producer and DJ Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry has died at the age of 85. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

Perry worked with Bob Marley, The Clash, The Beastie Boys, The Orb and dozens of other artists over a career that spanned back to the late 1950s.

In 1968 Perry started Upsetter Records and scored a massive hit in Jamaica with ‘People Funny Boy’.

Perry produced The Wailers ‘Mr Brown’ in 1970 and by 1973 had built his own studio the Black Ark.

The collaboration with The Beastie Boys was for their track ‘Dr Lee’ from the ‘Hello Nasty’ album in 1998. Perry was lead vocalist.

Perry met Andrew WK at SXSW in 2006. The pair collaborated in the ‘Repentence’ album. His next albums “End of an American Dream (2008) and Revelation (2010), received Grammy nominations in the category Best Reggae Album. In 2014 he received another Grammy nomination for ‘Lee Scratch Perry – Back on the Controls’.

Lee Scratch Perry’s work with The Orb was more recent. They collaborated on ‘The Orbserver in the Star House’ (2012).

Perry was awarded one of Jamaica’s highest orders the Order of Distinction, commander class, (OD) in 2012.

His life was told in the 2015 documentary ‘Lee Scratch Perry’s Vision of Paradise.

Perry lived in Switzerland with his wife Mireille and their two children. He had four other children. He died in Lucea, Jamaica.

