Leo Sayer Shares His Lockdown Edition of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Leo Sayer has recorded his version of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and produced a lockdown edition video for the song.

With people in lockdown all over the world Leo says this was, “Made for all the lonely people out there…”.

Leo’s Beatles’ covers date back to the 70s when he had three songs on the soundtrack to ‘All This And World War II’. On that album he covered ‘I Am The Walrus’, ‘The Long and Winding Road’ and ‘Let It Be’.

As a massive Beatles fan Leo has also spent the years recording more than three dozen Beatles songs, all of which remain unreleased.

This new version of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ may herald a roll-out of releases. Then again, it may be a one-off. One day Leo, one day!

