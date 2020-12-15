Leo Sayer Signs Publishing Partnership With Primary Wave - Noise11.com

British/Australian superstar Leo Sayer has signed a partnership agreement with Primary Wave Music Publishing for his songwriting catalogue.

Leo has written Gold and Platinum hits including ‘Thunder In My Heart’, ‘You Make Me Feel Like Dancing’, ‘How Much Love’, ‘The Show Must Go On’, ‘Long Tall Glasses’, ‘Giving It All Away’ and ’Moonlighting’. He has had two US number ones and a Top 10 million selling US album with ‘Endless Flight’.

The deal will expand on the ability of Leo Sayer as an artist and businessman to earn a living from his creations instead of it allgoing to record labels and streaming companies.

“I am so excited about this,” Leo tells Noise11.com. “They intend to plaster me across the States. It has been sleepy. I’ll do at least four weeks every year in the US in places like Vegas and its good for acquisition companies. It is nice news.

Only last week Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks did a similar deal and David Crosby is in the process of a similar one as well.

“The past is the past and the future has to be different,” Leo says. “If anything, it is us artists standing up instead of being just another guy on the label. This gives us all a chance to be individuals and work on our brands instead of being part of the roster”.

Primary Wave’s roster now includes Stevie Nicks and leo Sayer with Burt Bacharach, Alice Cooper, Disturbed, Def Leppard, Kenny Loggins, Robbie Robertson, Steve Cropper, Cee Lo Green and Foy Vance.

Adam Lowenberg, Chief Marketing Office at Primary Wave Music Publishing, adds, “We are thrilled to begin this partnership with the incredibly talented and legendary songwriter Leo Sayer. Personally, I am a huge fan of his catalog, so much so I have covered his songs in my band many times. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join the Primary Wave family and look forward to a long partnership.”

Leo’s most recent album ‘Selfie’ was released in 2019.

His most recent song was ‘My City In Lockdown’ for the city of Melbourne during lockdown 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments