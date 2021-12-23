Leo Sayer To Release Beatles Tribute ‘Northern Songs’ In 2022 - Noise11.com

Leo Sayer has spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 completing his Beatles project ‘Northern Songs’.

The tracklisting for ‘Northern Songs’ is:

1. Eleanor Rigby

2. Strawberry Fields Forever

3. Revolution

4. Get Back

5. Across The Universe

6. A Day In The Life

7. Girl

8. A Hard Day’s Night

9. Magical Mystery Tour

10. Julia

11. Can’t Buy Me Love

12. Norwegian Wood

13. Here Comes The Sun

14. Only A Northern Song

15. Yesterday

16. I Feel Fine

17. Nowhere Man

18. Hey Jude

19. Eleanor Rigby #2

The release of ‘Northern Songs’ comes as Leo hits the 50th anniversary of his first recording. His first single was ‘Living In America’ with his then band Patches. He was credited as Gerry Sayer on the record.

Leo’s first official Beatles’ release was his versions of ‘Let It Be’ and ‘The Long and Winding Road’ for the 1976 movie ‘All This And World War II’. The all-Beatles songs soundtrack featured Elton John, The Bee Gees, Jeff Lynne, Status Quo, Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel, Helen Reddy and Bryan Ferry.

Since Leo’s 2019 album ‘Selfie’ he has also he has released three more songs ‘My City In Lockdown’, ‘How Did We Get here’ and ‘Trade Winds’ as well as the two Beatles songs ‘Girl’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

Leo Sayer ‘Northern Songs’ will be released 11 January 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



