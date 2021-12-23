 Leo Sayer To Release Beatles Tribute ‘Northern Songs’ In 2022 - Noise11.com
Leo Sayer with the Chic singers Kimberley Davis (left) and Folami (right)

Leo Sayer To Release Beatles Tribute ‘Northern Songs’ In 2022

by Paul Cashmere on December 23, 2021

in News

Leo Sayer has spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 completing his Beatles project ‘Northern Songs’.

The tracklisting for ‘Northern Songs’ is:

1. Eleanor Rigby
2. Strawberry Fields Forever
3. Revolution
4. Get Back
5. Across The Universe
6. A Day In The Life
7. Girl
8. A Hard Day’s Night
9. Magical Mystery Tour
10. Julia
11. Can’t Buy Me Love
12. Norwegian Wood
13. Here Comes The Sun
14. Only A Northern Song
15. Yesterday
16. I Feel Fine
17. Nowhere Man
18. Hey Jude
19. Eleanor Rigby #2

The release of ‘Northern Songs’ comes as Leo hits the 50th anniversary of his first recording. His first single was ‘Living In America’ with his then band Patches. He was credited as Gerry Sayer on the record.

Leo’s first official Beatles’ release was his versions of ‘Let It Be’ and ‘The Long and Winding Road’ for the 1976 movie ‘All This And World War II’. The all-Beatles songs soundtrack featured Elton John, The Bee Gees, Jeff Lynne, Status Quo, Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel, Helen Reddy and Bryan Ferry.

Since Leo’s 2019 album ‘Selfie’ he has also he has released three more songs ‘My City In Lockdown’, ‘How Did We Get here’ and ‘Trade Winds’ as well as the two Beatles songs ‘Girl’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’.

Leo Sayer ‘Northern Songs’ will be released 11 January 2022.

