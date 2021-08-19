 Liam Gallagher Plays First Show of 2021 For NHS Workers - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Plays First Show of 2021 For NHS Workers

by Paul Cashmere on August 19, 2021

in News

Liam Gallagher has performed at London’s O2 Arena. It was his first show of 2021.

Gallagher was performing to reward the UK’s NHS workers for their efforts for combatting the coronavirus. Gallagher commended the workers throughout the gig. The UK has had over 6.3 million Covid cases and lost more than 131,000 people.

One song ‘Go Let It Out’ was last performed by Oasis in 2002 although Liam’s brother Noel did it in 2018.

Hello (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)
Morning Glory (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)
Columbia (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Wall of Glass (from As You Were, 2017)
Halo (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)
Shockwave (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)
Paper Crown (from As You Were, 2017)
Why Me? Why Not (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)
Stand by Me (from Oasis, Be Here Now, 1997)
Fade Away (from Oasis, The Masterplan, 1998)
Greedy Soul (from As You Were, 2017)
The River (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)
Once (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)

Encore:
Supersonic (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Acquiesce (from Oasis, The Masterplan, 1998)
Go Let It Out (From Oasis, Standing on the Shadow of Giants, 2000)
Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Roll With It (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)
Live Forever (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore 2:
Wonderwall (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Related Posts

Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice
Garbage To Release 20th Anniversary ‘beautifulgarbage’

Garbage will note the 20th anniversary of their third album ‘beautifulgarbage’ with an expanded edition.

24 mins ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled the Flesh and Blood tour following the postponed shows no longer being able to go ahead on their new dates.

2 hours ago
Korn
Korn Cancel Gigs After Jonathan Davis Tests Positive To Covid

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Announce UK Tour

Foo Fighters have announced four UK stadium shows for summer 2022.

2 days ago
Usher, Noise11.com, photo
Usher Is Working On New Record

Usher is planning on releasing a new album this year.

4 days ago
Nanci Griffith
Tributes Flow for Nanci Griffith Who Has Died At Age 68

Tributes are flowing for Austin singer songwriter Nanci Griffith who passed away at age 68 this week.

4 days ago
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Oasis Knebworth Film To Premiere In September

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will have a global cinema release in September.

6 days ago