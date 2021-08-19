Liam Gallagher Plays First Show of 2021 For NHS Workers - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has performed at London’s O2 Arena. It was his first show of 2021.

Gallagher was performing to reward the UK’s NHS workers for their efforts for combatting the coronavirus. Gallagher commended the workers throughout the gig. The UK has had over 6.3 million Covid cases and lost more than 131,000 people.

One song ‘Go Let It Out’ was last performed by Oasis in 2002 although Liam’s brother Noel did it in 2018.

Hello (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Morning Glory (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Columbia (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Wall of Glass (from As You Were, 2017)

Halo (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)

Shockwave (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)

Paper Crown (from As You Were, 2017)

Why Me? Why Not (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)

Stand by Me (from Oasis, Be Here Now, 1997)

Fade Away (from Oasis, The Masterplan, 1998)

Greedy Soul (from As You Were, 2017)

The River (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)

Once (from Why Me? Why Not, 2019)

Encore:

Supersonic (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Acquiesce (from Oasis, The Masterplan, 1998)

Go Let It Out (From Oasis, Standing on the Shadow of Giants, 2000)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Roll With It (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

Live Forever (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore 2:

Wonderwall (from Oasis, What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, 1995)

