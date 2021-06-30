Lil Nas X Reveals Debut Album Details - Noise11.com

Lil Nas X announced his debut album Montero with a trailer inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Tuesday.

In the quick-edit style of the opening credits of Marvel movies Iron Man and The Avengers, the rapper included clips from his music videos in an online teaser for the “Montero Cinematic Universe”.

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, also included snippets from hit videos for Panini, Holiday, and Montero (Call Me By Your Name) in the mini-movie.

The one-minute video, which dropped on Twitter, promised the first full-length album from Lil Nas X is “coming soon” but did not give an exact date.

The title track from his upcoming Montero album debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in April.

