Lindsey Buckingham Delivers A Very Lindsey Buckingham Sounding ‘On The Wrong Side’ - Noise11.com

Lindsey Buckingham Delivers A Very Lindsey Buckingham Sounding ‘On The Wrong Side’

by Paul Cashmere on July 23, 2021

in News

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has released a second song from this upcoming self-titled album. ‘On The Wrong Side’ would not be out of place on a Fleetwood Mac album.

Lindsey says the song reminds him of mac’s ‘Go Your Own Way’ because it is “not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”

‘Lindsey Buckingham’ will be released on 17 September, 2021.

Lindsey Buckingham Track listing

1. Scream
2. I Don’t Mind
3. On The Wrong Side
4. Swan Song
5. Blind Love
6. Time
7. Blue Light
8. Power Down
9. Santa Rosa
10. Dancing

