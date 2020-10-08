Linkin Park Expand Hybrid Theory For 20th Anniversary

Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory has been given a 20th anniversary make-over with a massive 5CD, 3DVD and 3LP box set release.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda says, “The stuff people uncovered and discovered in attics and boxes of old pictures, I was blown away. I couldn’t believe we even had some of this stuff. We found hours of video footage we didn’t know existed. We found versions of demos no fan has ever heard. There’s a lot of really special stuff. It’s a massive set.”

the Super Deluxe Box boasts three DVDS, including a direct replica of the original FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL, PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 capturing one hour of unseen live footage from Las Vegas and San Diego (plus the 45-minute sequel to FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL entitled The Sequel To The Worst Name We’ve Ever Come Up With comprised of previously unavailable backstage footage and interviews), and another LIVE DVD with full concerts from The Fillmore 2001 in San Francisco and Rock AM Ring 2001 in Germany. Plus, it includes three vinyl LPS: the original Hybrid Theory (1 LP), Reanimation (2 LP), and available for the first-time on vinyl the Hybrid Theory EP—a six-track LP with etching on side 2. In addition to the original street team 2-track Cassette, fans also receive a stunning 80-page illustrated book with contributions from band members and unseen photographs as well as a replica tour laminate and oversized poster of late vocalist Chester Bennington. Additionally, band members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn and original Hybrid Theory art director and reissue art director Frank Maddocks supplied three lithographs of new art to the Super Deluxe Box.

The Hybrid Theory Vinyl Box Set comprises the original Hybrid Theory (1 LP) and Reanimation (2 LP) as well as the B-Side Rarities (1 LP). This will be the only format to include a vinyl of B-Side Rarities.

HYBRID THEORY: 20th ANNIVERSARY EDITION

SUPER DELUXE BOX SET

5 CDs

Hybrid Theory

Reanimation

B-Side Rarities

LPU Rarities

Forgotten Demos

3 DVDs

FRAT PARTY AT THE PANKAKE FESTIVAL

LIVE PROJEKT REVOLUTION 2002 (NEVER-BEFORE-RELEASED)

LIVE THE FILLMORE 2001 // LIVE ROCK AM RING 2001

3 LPS

Hybrid Theory

Reanimation

Hybrid Theory EP

EXTRAS:

80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos

Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler

18×24 Poster of Chester Bennington

3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, & Frank Maddocks

Replica tour laminate

SUPER DELUXE VINYL SET

3 LPS

Hybrid Theory

Reanimation

B-Side Rarities

SIDE A

1. “One Step Closer (Rock Mix)”

2. “It’s Goin’ Down”

3. “Papercut (Live from the BBC)”

4. “In The End (Live BBC Radio One)”

5. “Points Of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)”

6. “High Voltage”

SIDE B

7. “Step Up (1999 Demo)”

8. “My December”

9. “A Place For My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)”

10. “Points Of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)”

11. “Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)”

12. “Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)”

DELUXE CD

2 CDS

Hybrid Theory

B-Side Rarities

DIGITAL

All audio tracks on the album will be available to stream or download.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments