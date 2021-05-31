Lisa Edwards Debuts First Album In 16 Years - Noise11.com

Lisa Edwards will release her first album in 16 years. ‘I’m Still The Woman’ is her first album of new music since ‘State of the Heart’ in 2005.

Lisa has been a long-time backing singer for John Farnham from ‘Age of Reason’ (1988( to ‘Jack’ (2010. She also worked with Kylie Minogue on the ‘Enjoy Yourself’ tour of 1990.. She did backing vocals for Real Life ‘Send Me An Angel’ and Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Stronger Than Before’. Her biggest solo chart hit was her cover of Godley & Crème’s ‘Cry’ in 1992.

Lisa’s new album ‘I’m Still The Woman’ is out through Robert Rigby’s Ambition label. The album was produced by Michael Cristiano (The Seekers) and features nine of 10 songs written by Lisa and Michael.

‘I’M STILL THE WOMAN’ TRACKLISTING

1. I Am Woman

2. When You Love Me Like That

3. Broken

4. I Luv What’s In It

5. Let’s Start The Love

6. Play Thing

7. Only You

8. Do You Know

9. Stay With Me

10. Three Days

11. I’m Still The Woman

