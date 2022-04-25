Listen to Ellen Foley Covering The Who’s Behind Blue Eyes - Noise11.com

In 2020, Ellen Foley performed her Cabaret show ‘Club Dada’ at La Mama Theatre in New York and included her version of The Who classic ‘Behind Blue Eyes’.

Ellen’s version, performed as a torch ballad, echoed the arrangements of her earlier work with Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

The Who recorded the original ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ for their fifth album ‘Who’s Next’. Their song was the second single off the album and reached no 34 in the USA.

Ellen Foley will be once again performing in New York with a new show coming to The Cutting Room on 26 May.

Ellen recently released her new ‘Fighting Words’. On the new album she remade the classic she made with Meat Loaf ‘Heaven Can Wait’. She recently told Noise11.com, “It’s a song I’ve been singing since 1977 when I was in a show Jim wrote called Neverland. It had the themes of the Lost Boys and the Peter Pan themes that still continue in the ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ musical. I played Wendy in the show and I sang ‘Heaven Can Wait’ and I have been singing it ever since”.

Ellen was the female vocalist on Meat Loaf’s 1977 album ‘Bat Out Of Hell’. She duets with Meat Loaf on the album version of ‘Paradise By The Dashboard Light’.

Check out the Noise11 interview with Meat Loaf.

