 Little River Country Fair Featuring Glenn Shorrock and Wendy Matthews Postponed - Noise11.com
Glenn Shorrock APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Glenn Shorrock photo by Ros O'Gorman

Little River Country Fair Featuring Glenn Shorrock and Wendy Matthews Postponed

by Paul Cashmere on March 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Little River Country Fair which was to feature Little River Band co-founder Glenn Shorrock performing in the town of Little River where the Little River Band name came from, has been postponed.

Wendy Matthews was also to perform on the show on 20 March.

The Shorrock performance would have marked 45 years to the day of the very first Little River Band show on 20 March, 1975 in Melbourne at Martini’s Hotel on Rathdowne Street in Carlton.

The official statement reads:

Due to Wyndham City Councils decision and the current social climate we will be postponing this year’s Country Fair until later in the School year.

Our School greatly appreciates all the hard effort put in by our Committee and all volunteers so far.

The Wyndham City Council has cancelled all council run events for the next 60 days due to the evolving impact of COVID–19.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the School on 03 5283 1214.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

New Order
New Order Forum Melbourne Show Cancelled

New Order will no longer perform at the Forum in Melbourne on Sunday 15 March citing "exceptional times" for the cancellation.

1 hour ago
Don Burrows
Australian Jazz Legend Don Burrows Passes Away At Age 92

Australian jazz icon Don Burrows has passed away at the age of 92.

1 day ago
The Beatles Let It Be
The Beatles Confirm Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ Doco Is On The Way

The Beatles have confirmed that Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit director Sir Peter Jackson has revisited the Let It Be video archives to create a new documentary to be called ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

2 days ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings Suffers A Stroke

Melbourne singer songwriter Stephen Cummings has suffered a stroke but he says he will be okay.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man
Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Ordinary Man’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted the video for ‘Ordinary World’, his song with Elton John.

3 days ago
Rick Springfield Working Class Dog
American Producer Keith Olsen Has Died

Keith Olsen, the producer of albums by Ozzy Osbourne, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Santana, Heart, Whitesnake, Foreigner and Rick Springfield, has died.

4 days ago
Split Enz True Colours
Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Given A 40th Anniversary Comeback

Split Enz iconic 1980 breakthrough 'True Colours is coming back as a 40th anniversary edition.

5 days ago