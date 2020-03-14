Little River Country Fair Featuring Glenn Shorrock and Wendy Matthews Postponed

The Little River Country Fair which was to feature Little River Band co-founder Glenn Shorrock performing in the town of Little River where the Little River Band name came from, has been postponed.

Wendy Matthews was also to perform on the show on 20 March.

The Shorrock performance would have marked 45 years to the day of the very first Little River Band show on 20 March, 1975 in Melbourne at Martini’s Hotel on Rathdowne Street in Carlton.

The official statement reads:

Due to Wyndham City Councils decision and the current social climate we will be postponing this year’s Country Fair until later in the School year. Our School greatly appreciates all the hard effort put in by our Committee and all volunteers so far. The Wyndham City Council has cancelled all council run events for the next 60 days due to the evolving impact of COVID–19. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the School on 03 5283 1214.

