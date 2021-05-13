 Live At The Bowl Series Injected $27 million Into Victoria’s Economy - Noise11.com
Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Live At The Bowl Series Injected $27 million Into Victoria’s Economy

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 13, 2021

News

Art Centre Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl series has injected $27 million into the Victorian economy and put live music in front of 97,843 music fans.

By the numbers $27.26 million was spent by consumers through the live music initiative. 3,250 people were employed because of the project and 1,357 artists played live.

“When the Victorian Government announced its intention to provide the people of Victoria with a summer of hope and happiness, returning live experiences to the community after the impacts of COVID-19, we were delighted to throw up our hands to be involved. With government support for Live at the Bowl, we could not have imagined how successful it would become. It has been our great privilege to transform one of Victoria’s most-loved outdoor venues into a symbol of joy and recovery,” says Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Claire Spencer AM.

91% of audience members travelled into Melbourne specifically for the events, 21% of ticket buyers bought simply to support live music, 50% of the audience had never been to an Arts Centre Melbourne show before and 56% of the artists were appearing at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl for the first time.

The season included 49 events and 70 performances. 98% of ticket buyers said they felt Covid-safe at the events.

“The Victorian Government was proud to support Live at the Bowl as part of our efforts to reactivate our creative sector and reconnect Victorians of all ages with the live music and performances they love and missed throughout 2020. The festival played a vital role in getting our artists back on the stage and our broader creative workforce back to work,” says Minister for Creative Industries, Danny Pearson.

Artists who performed for Live At The Bowl included Archie Roach, Vika & Linda, Lime Cordiale, Missy Higgins and The Avalanches.

