Lizzo and Live Nation To Donate $1 Million To Abortion Groups - Noise11.com

Lizzo has teamed up with promoter Live Nation to donate $1 million (£815,000) to abortion rights groups following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that protected a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion. This decision will now allow individual U.S. states to make abortion illegal.

The Truth Hurts singer responded over the weekend by announcing that she will be donating $500,000 (£408,000) from her upcoming tour to abortion rights groups and Live Nation executives are matching her donation.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match- to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” she wrote on Instagram. “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them- will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources- this is a great loss but not a new one. Go to lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer.”

Lizzo’s U.S. tour, which is in support of her upcoming album Special, kicks off in late September.

