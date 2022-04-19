Lorde Sorry To Postpone North American Dates - Noise11.com

Lorde is “so, so sorry” to have postponed dates on her ‘Solar Power’ tour.

Lorde was forced to pull out of two dates – at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on 15 April and The Anthem in Washington, DC on 16 April – and rearrange them for August to due to “horrendus laryngitis”.

In an email to fans, Lorde said: “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you.”

Lorde shared that she didn’t make the decision “lightly” but said it was “impossible” for her to perform.

She said: “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

The Grammy winner has rescheduled the shows to take place on 25 August and 29 August respectively.

The tour was kicked off at the iconic Nashville venue, the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month.

In November 2021, the Grammy winner was “beyond devastated” to be delaying shows in New Zealand and Australia due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

Lorde said: “I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows. Starting the tour in New Zealand was always really important to me, and would have been a huge high.

“I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly. I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding.”

