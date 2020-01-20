LP To Play Sydney and Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows

Laura Pergolizzi (aka LP) will perform Bluesfest sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne in April.

LP is one of the most successful songwriters of the 21st century. Over the past 13 years she has written for Backstreet Boys, Christine Aguilera, Joe Walsh, Chiddy Bang, Rita Ora, Leona Lewis, Cher, The Veronicas and Celine Dion.

Her biggest solo hit is ‘Lost In You’ from 2015.

LP Australian dates

On-sale Dates

Presale

Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT

On-Sale

Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT

Tour Dates

Saturday 11th April 2020

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday 13th April 2020

170 Russell, Melbourne

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020.

