LP To Play Sydney and Melbourne Bluesfest Sideshows

Laura Pergolizzi (aka LP) will perform Bluesfest sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne in April.
LP is one of the most successful songwriters of the 21st century. Over the past 13 years she has written for Backstreet Boys, Christine Aguilera, Joe Walsh, Chiddy Bang, Rita Ora, Leona Lewis, Cher, The Veronicas and Celine Dion.
Her biggest solo hit is ‘Lost In You’ from 2015.
LP Australian dates
On-sale Dates
Presale
Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT
On-Sale
Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT
Tour Dates
Saturday 11th April 2020
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Monday 13th April 2020
170 Russell, Melbourne
Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020.
